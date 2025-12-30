Intriguing Young Quarterback Option For Georgia Tech Has Just Entered The Portal

Georgia Tech just wrapped up its season this past Saturday with a loss to BYU in the Pop Tarts Bowl, capping a 9-4 season that saw the Yellow Jackets lose 4 of their last five games after starting the season 8-0.

There have already been a host of changes already for Georgia Tech in this offseason. Brent Key is having to replace a chunk of his offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, and the presumed starter at quarterback for the 2026 season Aaron Philo has already entered the transfer portal. Key has to hire a new offensive playcaller and needs to explore the transfer options at quarterback in the next few weeks and one of the most intriguing quarterback options has just entered the portal.

Former five star quarterback recruit Deuce Knight is entering the portal after spending one year at Auburn. Knight was behind Jackson Arnold and Ashton Daniels for this season, but did get to start one game against Mercer towards the end of the season and he was electric in his performance, going 15-20 through the air for 239 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 162 yards and four touchdowns. While it was an FCS opponent, that was about as good of a first look as you could get at Knight and the type of talent that he possesses.

BREAKING: Auburn true freshman QB Deuce Knight is entering the @TransferPortal, sources tell @On3Sports



In his starting debut against Mercer, Knight totaled over 600 yards and 6 TDs



Was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the 2025 Class (per On3)https://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/d0yeMKBtd8 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 30, 2025

Would he make sense at Georgia Tech?

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) dives in the end zone for a touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead the Mercer Bears 35-17 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Tech is slated to return Graham Knowles, who is going into his third season, rising redshirt freshman Grady Adamson, and incoming true freshman Cole Bergeron to the quarterback room after Haynes King and Aaron Philo's departures. They are likely going to need to bring in a portal quarterback to compete with these guys for the starting job.

Knight is one of the biggest boom or bust players in the portal. He has tantalizing potential that could raise the ceiling of the entire program, but he is not a polished player right now and might need another year to develop. The 6'5 205 LBS quarterback is going to have plenty of suitors and if Georgia Tech is interested, they will have to prepared to make a competitive offer.

First things first though, Georgia Tech needs an offensive coordinator. The Yellow Jackets have yet to announce who is going to replace Faulkner and until they do, it is tough to see them be in the mix for any quarterback prospects who are highly rated. With the transfer portal set to open at the end of the week, the Yellow Jackets need to have someone in place so they can attack the portal.

Here is a scouting report courtesy of 247Sports Andrew Ivins on Knight from when he was a prospect. As a recruit, Knight was the No. 28 overall prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, the No. 5 quarterback, and the No. 1 player in the state of Mississippi. Ivins projected him as a potential 2nd-3rd round quarterback in the NFL and his comparison was former West Virginia QB Pat White.

"Dual-threat southpaw with a top-flight testing profile that has continued to improve as a passer, but remains very much a work in progress as he embarks on his collegiate career. Owns a smoother stroke and can rip the ball on tight lines to the second and third levels, but accuracy can vary and hamper drives. At his best when moving left and looking to attack the perimeter as he excels at connecting on out-breaking routes at or past the sticks. Can also challenge a defense vertically with his arm strength, but needs to get better at playing from a structured environment and working through his reads. Has proven to be a dynamic mover both in and outside of the pocket and can produce big gains with his legs as he has the acceleration and agility to make defenders miss in space or tight quarters. Exits high school with a losing record as a starter, but the flashes in the lead up to his 12th-grade campaign were extremely encouraging. Must stay healthy after dealing with a variety of different injuries and keep calibrating his craft, but should be viewed as a boom-or-burst signal caller that can provide no shortage of excitement in an up-tempo spread attack for a College Football Playoff contender if everything comes together. Could turn heads at the NFL Scouting Combine one day with his jumping metrics."

The transfer portal is set to open this Friday.

