Identifying The Toughest Stretch In Georgia Tech's 2024 Schedule
I am going to tell you something that should not be at all surprising: Georgia Tech Football has one of the toughest schedules in the country. The Yellow Jackets annually play one of the nation's toughest schedules and that is not changing in 2024. Keep in mind that the schedule is still one of the hardest in the country, even without their usual game against Clemson on the schedule.
247Sports Analyst Brad Crawford ranked the Yellow Jackets 2024 schedule as the 6th toughest schedule in the country:
"One of only two ACC teams in our toughest schedules rankings, Georgia Tech has a difficult road ahead, especially if November when the Yellow Jackets play Miami, NC State and Georgia to end it. Brent Key must have this team ready to go every week, or else getting to bowl eligibility will be a challenge."
Seven of Georgia Tech's opponents appeared in the 247Sports post-spring top 25. 11 of Georgia Tech's 12 opponents played in bowl games last season.
While it is easy to say that Georgia Tech's schedule is one of the toughest in the country, which part of the schedule is the toughest for the Yellow Jackets?
I think there is a pretty easy answer here.
The final five games of the season are going to be very tough for Georgia Tech, but the good news is that they only have to leave the state of Georgia once and that is for a road trip to Virginia Tech on Oct. 26th. Georgia Tech also has two bye weeks during the final stretch of the season, which will help them navigate this stretch.
Georgia Tech's final five game stretch begins with a neutral site matchup in Mercedes Benz Stadium with Notre Dame, who is expected to be a college football playoff contender this season and will have one of the best defenses in the country. If Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard and some of the transfer wide receivers hit, Notre Dame might be a national title sleeper.
After facing the Fighting Irish, Georgia Tech will hit the road to face Virginia Tech, who has become the sexy sleeper pick in the ACC. The Hokies return a lot of production, including quarterback Kyron Drones and have one of the most favorable schedules in the country. The only game before they play Georgia Tech in which they might be an underdog is a road trip to Miami in September. Lane Stadium is a tough place to play, but the Yellow Jackets have actually won their last four games their, including a game in 2022 between Brent Key and Brent Pry.
Georgia Tech then has a bye week before getting to face Miami in Bobby Dodd Stadium. Last year's game was unforgettable and I am sure Miami has not forgotten. The Hurricanes are going to be a divisive team going into the season. You could honestly argue they have the best roster and best quarterback in the conference. They have landed back-to-back top ten recruiting classes and had a big portal class this offseason to go along with one of the friendliest schedules in the ACC. The big question is around head coach Mario Cristobal and his ability to get the most out of a talented roster. Miami seems to fall short of expectations annually and will look to buck that two decades long trend in 2024.
After facing the Hurricanes, Georgia Tech will have 12 days to get ready for a Thursday night matchup with NC State, another team that should begin the season ranked. The Wolfpack are always one of the toughest defenses in the country and if Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall and the offense take a step forward, it would not be surprising to see the Wolfpack in Charlotte at the end of the season. Having 12 days to get ready for this one will be huge for Georgia Tech.
Then of course you get to the season finale against the presumed preseason No. 1 going into the season, the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia has dominated this rivalry since Kirby Smart took over as the head coach and Georgia Tech has not won a game against the Bulldogs since 2016. However, Georgia Tech played Georgia tough last season and battled through the first 2 1/2 quarters in 2022. Will this be the season that Georgia Tech ends the winning streak? It might be their best chance to do it in quite some time.
Starting with Notre Dame on Oct. 19th through the final game of the season against Georgia, it will be one of the toughest stretches of any schedule for any team in the country. There is a chance that Georgia Tech could start fast with their schedule, but where they end up will depend on how they navigate the final five games of the season.