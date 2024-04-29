Illinois Transfer Cornerback Zachary Tobe Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has added another defensive back through the transfer portal.
Today on his social media, Illinois transfer cornerback Zachary Tobe announced that he is committed to Georgia Tech. Tobe joins Tennessee transfer Warren Burrell and Rhode Island transfer Syeed Gibbs as cornerback transfers that have joined the program.
Georgia Tech has added those transfers to a position that has Ahmari Harvey, Omar Daniels and Rodney Shelley. I thinkt this is a position that has gotten better this offseason and Tobe should compete for playing time right away. He is a young player, but already has played a lot already.
Tobe had 25 tackles and five pass deflections this season.
According to PFF, Tobe was the 15th-highest graded player on the Illinois defense, finishing with a 65.6 grade, including a 83.7 grade in run defense and a 73.9 tackling grade, which is really good for a defensive back. He had a 62.1 grade in coverage. Based on the grades, Tobe will be a solid tackler at the position, with upside to improve in coverage.
Georgia Tech's secondary has a chance to be solid next season. They have Harvey, Shelley, Burrell, Gibbs, Daniels, Gibbs, and now Tobe as cornerbacks and LaMiles Brooks and Clayton Powell-Lee return at safety. There are still concerns about the front seven, but the secondary has a chance to be better than it was last year.
Here is more info on Tobe courtesy of Illinois Athletics:
2023 FRESHMAN
- Played in 10 games with three starts at cornerback
- Recorded three tackles and tied for the team high with three PBUs vs. FAU while allowing just one reception for four yards in 37 coverage snaps
- Highest-graded true freshman defender in the nation during Week 4 (87.0) according to PFF
- Made Illinois debut in season-opening win vs. Toledo (9/2/23)
HIGH SCHOOL
- Three-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, On3, and Rivals
- Position ranks: #62 (On3), #82 (ESPN), #116 (247)
- State ranks: #81 (On3), #166 (ESPN), #176 (247)
- Played for head coach Aaron Sheppard at Ocoee High School
- Four-year letterwinner
- Academic honor roll all four years
- Offers included Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon State, Purdue, and Tennessee