Initial SP+ Rankings Released: Where is Georgia Tech Starting Out?

Spring football is in full swing and Georgia Tech is just a few weeks ahead of their annual White and Gold Spring game on April 18th.

The Yellow Jackets are aiming to build off of their 9-4 season a year ago, the most wins they have had in a season since 2016, but they are almost starting a new era in a sense. There are two new coordinators, someone besides Haynes King is going to be the starting quarterback, and Georgia Tech went out to try and get more size this offseason in an effort to continue being a physical team.

There are some questions about Georgia Tech, but Brent Key has built a strong culture at Georgia Tech and despite so many new faces and a fairly tough schedule, there is no reason to think things are going to fall off a cliff.

Initial SP+ Rankings

One of the top analytical tools and power rating systems in college football is Bill Connelly's SP+ and his first batch of rankings for the 2026 season has been released.

Georgia Tech finds themselves at No. 43 in the first rankings. Connelly projects Georgia Tech to have the No. 53 offense in the country and the No. 51 defense in the country. The special teams unit is projected to be the No. 11 unit in the country.

Here is how SP+ sees Georgia Tech's 2026 opponents:

1. Colorado- No. 65

2. Tennessee- No. 15

3. Stanford- No. 75

4. Duke- No. 44

5. Virginia Tech- No. 32

6. Boston College- No. 74

7. Pittsburgh- No. 41

8. Clemson- No. 23

9. Louisville- No. 27

10. Wake Forest- No. 58

11. Georgia- No. 4

Here is how the ACC is projected to look:

1. Miami- No. 8 overall

2. Clemson- No. 23

3. Louisville- No. 27

4. SMU- No. 28

5. Virginia Tech- No. 32

6. Florida State- No. 35

7. Virginia- No. 40

8. Pittsburgh- No. 41

9. Georgia Tech- No. 43

10. Duke- No. 44

11. NC State- No. 48

12. North Carolina- No. 54

13. California- No. 56

14. Wake Forest- No. 58

15. Syracuse- No. 69

16. Boston College- No. 74

17. Stanford-No. 75

SP+ is calculated using returning production, recent history, recruiting history and coaching change effects.

As we have mentioned before, there is a perceived gap between Miami and the rest of the ACC, with the Hurricanes ranking 15 spots ahead of Clemson. Who comes out of the pack and challenges the Hurricanes is going to be one of the storylines in the ACC this season.

I think Georgia Tech can outplay this ranking. Their returning production ranking being No. 79 is going to hurt their initial SP+ ranking, but they brought in talent and are hoping there is not a significant dropoff.

It is early, but this is an interesting place for Georgia Tech to start out. Can they climb this season?