Is Justice Haynes A Top 5 Running Back In the Country Entering 2026?

When you take a look at the rankings this year leading into the preseason, Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes has been largely overlooked as a top running back in college football. On some of the major lists, he is not even cracking the top 10, which is a crazy thing to fathom. He was considered the top running back in the transfer portal, but the preseason ranking left a little bit to be desired.

Haynes is coming off a career season where he carried the Michigan Wolverines on offense and in the running game. He was the go-to player and main source of offense. Haynes rushed for 100 yards in each of the first five games of the season in 2025. He also added a touchdown in each of those five games and had two games with multi-touchdown performances. To put it simply, he is dynamite.

Should he be in the top 5?

Yes. Haynes is one of the most explosive running backs in college football who has unreal big play ability. Last season at Michigan, he averaged 7.1 yards per carry, which is one of the best in college football. He is a home run hitter out of the backfield and only needs a sliver of space to break open a big run. Haynes has four runs of 50-plus yards in just seven starts. That type of ability puts you in rarified air. Not all running backs can do what he does and at a high level.

When you take a deeper dive into his numbers, Haynes finished with an 83.5 run grade and an 81.1 offensive grade, per Pro Football Focus. Anything in the 80s is elite for PFF. What makes him elite and a top back is his yards after contact. Of the 857 rushing yards a season ago, Haynes had 456 yards after contact. That basically means he was not going down after first contact and was tough to bring down. In addition to the explosive runs we talked about earlier, he also had 18 runs of 10+ yards.

Haynes finished with an impressive 50.5 breakaway percentage on his runs last season, which means he broke away on 50% of his runs a season ago. He also added 10 touchdowns a season ago for the Wolverines. It will be hard to find a better running back than Haynes in college football, and the fact that he is not getting the respect he deserves is baffling.

He is going to change the Yellow Jackets' offense and make people respect the run, which will open up opportunities downfield for wide receivers and tight ends. We saw him do it at Michigan, and he will do it again for Georgia Tech. The top-five ranking won’t matter because he will show people just how special he is in the fall.