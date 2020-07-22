Jalen Camp Makes Bruce Feldman's 2020 'Freaks List'

Georgia Tech RS senior wide receiver Jalen Camp made The Athletic's Bruce Feldman's 2020 Freaks List.

Since the early 2000s, Feldman, a veteran college football reporter, has ranked the game's top-40 most gifted athletes from a physical ability and testing perspective. Camp checks in at No. 35 this year.

Feldman lists Camp's "explosiveness" as his freakiest attribute.

He wears No. 1, which might give you an idea of his body fat percentage. The 6-3, 223-pound Camp, a former two-star recruit, is one jacked wideout. He bench pressed 225 for 30 reps and has maxed out at 405. He has 20-inch biceps, but also has a lot of speed too, having clocked a 4.4 40 and vertical jumped 37 inches. In 2019, Camp had seven catches for 134 yards and a TD in five games in a season shortened by injury. - Feldman on Camp

Camp didn't have the opportunity to really shine under Paul Johnson's option system. With Geoff Collins taking over as the Yellow Jackets' head coach last year, it was expected that Camp would be a breakout player on Tech's new spread, pro-style offense.

As the 2019 season got underway, Camp started three out of the first four games for Tech. His per-catch average (19.1 yards) to close out the month of September was the highest on the team among players with more than one catch.

Following the Jackets' matchup against Temple in Week 5 last season, Camp underwent a season-ending surgery that would derail his momentum. (Having only played in four games last fall, Camp was eligible to return in 2020 as a fifth-year senior).

The anticipation of Camp's return this upcoming season still rides high. Camp will wear the No. 1 jersey in 2020 - the single-digit jerseys are highly prized among the players under Collins.

