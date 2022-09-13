Jared Ivey is Excited to Come Back to Atlanta and Play This Weekend

There is going to be a familiar face in Bobby Dodd Stadium this week when Georgia Tech welcomes Ole Miss to Atlanta. Former Georgia Tech defensive Jared Ivey is going to make his return to Atlanta this week to play his former team and he is excited for the opportunity to come home.

Ivey spoke about it during Ole Miss media availability this week:

"Obviously going back home and playing in front of a whole bunch of friends and family, I think it will be a fun game and I am super excited."

Former Georgia Tech defensive end Jared Ivey will be an impact player for Ole Miss Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Ivey was also asked if he was giving advice on what it is like playing in Bobby Dodd Stadium:

"I have been trying to give my two cents whenever I can, just about any type of guy or stuff that I remember. They (Georgia Tech) have had a whole offseason to do what they need to do to prepare the way they need to prepare so it is not like it's the exact same, but I am giving my input where I can."

"It is a very fun environment to play in and I enjoyed being there. Loved it, loved my guys, and had some die-hard fans that were really riding for us and one of the coolest entrances in college football. I think we are going to go there and just do what we do."

Ivey was then asked what he thought the Georgia Tech offense did well so far this season:

"They have a lot of weapons, they use their slot a lot in space, find him ways to get the ball. They try to come out and run like any team does and especially being at their place, look for them to take shots. We are prepared and we have a whole week of practice to get ready for it"

Ivey talked very briefly about the decision to transfer to Ole Miss:

"It was really just a personal decision for me. No shade to those guys at all, I loved my time at Tech, made unbelievable connections and relationships. I just felt like I could find a better situation for myself somewhere else."

Georgia Tech will face Ivey and the Rebels at 3:30 Saturday afternoon on ABC.

