Jordan Mason NFL Draft Profile

After being a consistent runner for the Yellow Jackets for the past four seasons, Jordan Mason decided to declare for the NFL. Mason formed a nice duo with former Yellow Jackets running back Jahmyr Gibbs for the past two seasons and now the former Yellow Jacket is looking to make his mark on the NFL and have a career at the next level.

Mason was an instant contributor from the time he stepped foot on campus back in 2018. On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019, Geoff Collin's first year in Atlanta. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns. His yards per carry dropped, but Mason was the most effective player on the Georgia Tech offense.

When Gibbs arrived on campus for the 2020 season, Mason's carries dipped, but he was still a good player and a tough runner. At 6'1 220 LBS, Mason can make his mark as a short-yardage back and a goal-line runner. He has not shown much as a pass-catcher and his pass-blocking is average. That could cause him to drop a little in the draft.

During the Georgia Tech pro day last month, Mason tested well. He had a sub 4.5 forty yard dash time and put up 21 reps on the bench press, which would have tied him for the most at this year's NFL Combine

Where will Mason go in the NFL Draft?

Because the running back position has been devalued so much in the NFL today and Mason still has shortcomings in the passing game and as a blocker. He is likely to go either in the 6th-7th round or possibly undrafted. That is not because Mason is a bad player, it is just that more and more teams in the NFL are taking running backs later in the draft and not prioritizing them. As a physical runner in short-yardage situations and as a goal-line back, Mason will find a role in the NFL.

