Georgia Tech Football Recruiting: Top Cornerback Targets for 2023

Georgia Tech had one of the worst pass defenses in the country during the 2021 season and is hoping that they can bounce back in 2022, despite some personnel losses. If they can't find a way to bounce back quickly, that is going to mean that they are going to need to find some impact recruits in the 2023 recruiting class to helo step in.

Like nearly every recruiting cycle, there are several talented cornerbacks right in Georgia Tech's own backyard to choose from. That is going to make it important for head coach Geoff Collins and his staff to try and land some of these talented players and develop them for their defensive system.

Let's take a look at the top cornerback targets for Georgia Tech in the 2023 Recruiting Class.

Quentin Ajiero- North Cobb High School, GA

One of the local defensive backs that Georgia looks to be going after is Quentin Ajiero from North Cobb High School. Ajiero is a smaller corner at 5-10 175 LBS but has ball skills and athleticism to make up for it. One of the key things in recruiting is following the visits. He has been on Georgia Tech's campus twice recently and that is a great sign for the Yellow Jackets.

There are others that are going to be going after Ajiero as well. Wisconsin, Wake Forest, NC State, Duke, and Colorado have also offered. This is an in-state product that would fit well with Georgia Tech.

Daiquan White- Creekside High School, GA

Another in-state defensive back that has been on campus for Georgia Tech is Daiquan White. White is 5-10 160 LBS and possesses the speed that is needed at the position. He was on campus back in October and it will be interesting to see if the staff will have him back this summer.

Other offers for White include Florida State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Tennessee, and Arkansas. This will be an interesting recruiting battle to follow.

Rickey Gibson- Hewitt Trussville High School, AL

The first out-of-state prospect that I am going to mention here is Rickey Gibson from Alabama. Gibson is 6-1 165 LBS and is going to grow into his frame and have the kind of length and athleticism that coaches want in cornerbacks in today's game. Gibson received his offer from Georgia Tech in February and had Gibson on campus for a visit in March.

Gibson also has offers from NC State, Tennessee, and Ole Miss, among others. The three-star corner should be a priority for the Yellow Jackets.

Shelton Lewis- Stockbridge High School, GA

A three-star corner from Stockbridge High School, Shelton Lewis has been a defensive back that has gotten more attention across the spring. Lewis is 5-10 180 LBS prospect who also runs track, which is always a plus when you are talking defensive backs.

Lewis visited Georgia Tech back in June and Collins and his staff will hope to get Lewis back. He holds other offers from North Carolina, Pitt, Arkansas, Indiana, and Vanderbilt.

Kaleb Cost- Sandy Creek High School, GA

Another local product, Kaleb Cost plays at nearby Sandy Creek high school and is setting up for a big senior season. The three-star prospect has seen his recruitment pick up and he is only going to keep rising this summer. Cost is an interesting prospect because he is a two-sport athlete and might be looking to play baseball as well. Georgia Tech has one of the best baseball programs in the country and that could be enticing.

Cost holds other offers from Virginia, North Carolina, Boston College, Florida State, Miami, Virginia Tech, and Tennessee. This will be an interesting battle and other top ACC schools are involved, making Cost a top target at the cornerback position.

