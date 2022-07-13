Josh Nesbitt and Andrew Gardner Selected for Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame

The Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame has elected to bring in two former Georgia Tech football standouts. Both players were hugely successful during their time on The Flats and it paid off today.

Gardner played for the Yellow Jackets from 2005-2008 and was one of the best offensive linemen in college football. He started 48 straight games for Tech and was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection in 2007 and 2008. One of his best accomplishments was being able to be the leader on an offensive line that helped pave the way for the ACC's leading rusher in 2006, 2007, and 2008. He was part of a Georgia Tech team that won the Coastal Divison in 2006 as well.

Josh Nesbitt is one of the most successful quarterbacks in Georgia Tech history and was a huge reason the Paul Johnson era started off so successfully. He led the Yellow Jackets to a share of the Coastal Division title in 2008 and then won the division and the ACC in 2009. He is Georgia Tech's all-time leading rusher at the quarterback position with 2,806 yards. He is seventh overall in career rushing yards at Georgia Tech and fourth in career touchdowns scored with 35.

