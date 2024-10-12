Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Incredible 41-34 Victory over North Carolina in Chapel Hill
What an ending for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as they are just one win away from bowl eligibility and are off to their best start since 2017. Here are some key takeaways:
1. Jamal Haynes, how do you do? It was an incredible win for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets when North Carolina had all the momentum. Haynes made a key play at the end of the first half on a 37-yard run that set up the Yellow Jackets in North Carolina Territory. Aidan Birr finished off the drive with a 29-yard field goal. The best one of them all was when he went off for a 68-yard burst through the middle of the defense as time was dwindling down in the fourth quarter and the Yellow Jackets were likely playing for overtime. It was perfectly blocked up by his offensive linemen, who made a huge crease in the middle of the field that Haynes was able to take advantage of and win the game. Haynes rushed for over 170 yards and two touchdowns and came up with massive plays that put Georgia Tech in prime position. Haynes has battled injuries throughout the year but proved he can be counted on when the game is on the line.
2. What is the severity of Haynes King injury?
Georgia Tech struggled without their star quarterback when he went down with an injury in the fourth quarter. It was not the usual Haynes King performance. Nonetheless, he still was a major factor in the run game rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. The Yellow Jackets held a ten-point lead before it vanished right before their eyes when King went down. Without question, King makes the Yellow Jackets a formidable opponent and a dangerous team. When he went out it felt like the air left the team. Not sure how long he will be out but the Yellow Jackets will need him if they are going to finish the season strong and pull off an upset against Notre Dame next week at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
After the game, this is what Brent Key had to say about King's injury:
"No, we will know something soon. He's in there enjoying the victory."
3. Running Game and Offensive line handle business- I had to mention this in a separate post because it was a great performance by the offensive line. The offensive line helped the rushing attack finish with 371 rushing yards and five touchdowns (season-highs) The Yellow Jackets rushed for nearly eight yards per carry. The Yellow Jackets had 214 rushing yards in two touchdowns in the first half. Chad Alexander ran for his first career touchdown after getting put on scholarship this week. He finished with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown including a long of 28 yards. King also had a season-high 107 rushing yards. King also finished with two touchdowns. Georgia Tech had 505 yards of total offense and 41 points on the afternoon. It was an all-around dominant effort for the Yellow Jackets' run game and offensive line who imposed their will.
4. The Georgia Tech defensive line continues to impress. It was the best performance of the year for the Yellow Jackets on the defensive line. The Yellow Jackets got 3.5 sacks in the game. One was a massive play by Syeed Gibbs on a blitz that forced a fumble recovered by Jordan van den Berg early in the first quarter. Gibbs, a defensive back, gave the Yellow Jackets an early momentum shift that the Jackets converted to an early 7-0 lead. Sylvain Youndjouen had a sack for Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech forced pressure all game long and forced errant throws forced errant throws throughout the game. Makius Scott, Kyle Efford, and Trenilyas Tatum each had a half-sack. If this is the kind of pressure the Yellow Jackets can have each game, it will make them dangerous going forward.
5. The defense made plays consistently- Now when you look at the stats it was far from a gaudy performance but you can tell this unit has improved under defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci. On a 4th and 6 in the third quarter, North Carolina went for it and Warren Burrell had a massive PBU to halt the Tar Heels drive who was looking to tie the game up and potentially even take the lead during their first possession of the second half. Massive by the unit stopping the Tar Heels, after a personal foul penalty by Kyle Efford kept the drive alive after the Yellow Jackets had a third down stop. Georgia Tech got a massive fumble at the 11:08 mark. Georgia Tech forced two turnovers on the afternoon, had 3.5 sacks, and didn’t allow a 100-yard receiver. Yes, North Carolina had 414 total yards on the afternoon, but they were 4/14 on third down and the Yellow Jackets won the turnover battle.
6. The resolve of the Georgia Tech team- It seemed time and time again that the Yellow Jackets just made a play. We talked about the walk-off 68-yard touchdown by Haynes that won the game for Georgia Tech that came in a moment they needed the most, but there are several examples in the game when Georgia Tech made a made. The Yellow Jackets faced a steep climb after North Carolina cut the deficit to 17-14 right before the half with 34 seconds left. Jamal Haynes had a 37-yard run that got the ball into North Carolina territory at the 38-yard line. The Yellow Jackets got a 14-yard run by Haynes King to set up a 29-yard field goal for the Yellow Jackets and a 20-14 lead at the break. It may go unnoticed but it was a massive drive that helped the Yellow Jackets halt some momentum from the Tar Heels. On a huge drive where Carolina had all the momentum after a punt return for a touchdown by Alijah Huzzie that cut the deficit to 27-24, the Yellow went on a 10 play 75-yard drive capped off by Jamal Haynes four-yard rushing touchdown. Georgia Tech converted two critical 3rd downs on the drive where they needed it the most. True freshman Luke Harpring also had a massive with a 27-yard reception on an RPO that set up the Yellow Jackets in the red zone. Georgia could have gone three and out but they made plays and constantly answered the bell on Saturday.
7. Special Teams disappointing on Saturday- Aidan Birr missed a 49-yard field goal that would have given Georgia Tech a 37-24 lead in the third quarter. Birr went 2/3 on the afternoon. We talked about the 69-yard punt return for a touchdown earlier in the game by Alijah Huzzie. It was a massive momentum shift for North Carolina when the Yellow Jackets had the game in hand leading 27-17. The touchdown cut the deficit to 27-24 late in the third quarter. Also, near disaster after punter David Shanahan dropped a punt in the 4th quarter that nearly got blocked when the Yellow Jackets were clinging to a three-point lead. This game can certainly be an anomaly because usually the special teams unit is sharp and makes plays that just wasn’t the case on Saturday.
There were a lot of takeaways from the Yellow Jackets win against the Tar Heels is a good step in the right direction for the program. What is most important is Georgia Tech finished the game and that is all you can ask for. They faced adversity throughout the day and answered the call.