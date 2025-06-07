Keylan Rutledge Ranks As A Top Five Guard In The Country According to Lindy's Sports
Through the first couple of seasons of the Brent Key and Geep Wade era at Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets have had one of the best offensive lines in the ACC and the country. It has led the way for one of the best rushing attacks in the ACC and they have been one of the best in the country at protecting the quarterback. Last season, they were led. by a group of veteran players up front and MTSU transfer Keylan Rutledge was able to land a first team All-ACC nod,
Summertime is the time for college football preview magazines and one of the most prominent in the country is Lindy's Sports. It is a must-read for every college football fan in the offseason, from the team previews to positional rankings, it is full of information for the upcoming season. When ranking the top guards in the country, Lindy's ranked Rutledge at No. 5, behind Ar'maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M), Cayden Green (Missouri), Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State), and Emmanuel Pregnon (Oregon).
Notably, Tech’s offensive all-ACC performers headline a unit that ranked among the top 50 nationally in total (427.1 ypg), rushing (186.8 ypg), and passing offense (240.3 ypg), as well as in the top five in fewest sacks allowed (6) and fewest turnovers (8).
How can Rutledge take the next step this season? That was something that Geep Wade talked about in the offseason:
"I think they already have, just by the maturity and the work ethic and the Jacket drills that we did, the Jacket drills, this is probably the best Jacket drill we've had from an off season of just straining their body. With Joe, it's just getting in shape. And with Keylan, honestly, he played the entire last year hurt, you know what I mean? And that's not an excuse and not like that. So I think with just his being healthy, he's going to be better. And then he's a year older and now he's a leader. And those guys are leaders. With Harrison and Tana, I feel really good while we're out inside. And we've got more depth than we've ever had here. And They're tough kids, and that's what we want around here"
Rutledge finished with a 64.0 overall grade in over 900 snaps last season for the Yellow Jackets, including a 72.4 grade in pass blocking.
Rutledge enters the season as one of the top offensive linemen in the ACC and the country. He has the capability to be even better this season which will be huge for the Yellow Jackets defense.