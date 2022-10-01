Know your opponent: Three Players to know on Pitt's defense

Georgia Tech has struggled on offense this season and it is not going to get any easier tonight against the Pitt Panthers.

Pitt continuously has tough defenses under head coach Pat Narduzzi, especially on the defensive line. That is going to be the toughest matchup for Georgia Tech in this game because of how much their offensive line has struggled. The Panthers have difference makers at each level of this defense and Jeff Sims and the rest of the Georgia Tech offense are going to have to play a clean game and be patient against this defense.

So who are the guys on Pitt's defense to watch for tonight?

3. Habakkuk Baldonado- Defensive End

Habakkuk Baldonado is one of Pitt's top pass rushers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has one of the top defensive lines in the conference and is going to cause problems for Georgia Tech if he is 100%. He missed the game vs Rhode Island last week, but he is a guy that can put pressure on a quarterback.

While he only has 0.5 sacks this season, Baldonado led the Panthers in sacks last season with nine and he is hoping to make it into double digits this season with a great second half

2. Calijah Kancey- Defensive Tackle

While he only stands at 6'0 275 LBS, Calijah Kancey is one of the most underrated defensive tackles in the country. He is second on the team in sacks this season and can consistently bring pressure from the interior, which is something that is going to bother any quarterback.

Kancey and Baldonado help form a dangerous duo on the front four for Pitt. Georgia Tech is going to have to contain both of these guys up front and not let them create havoc plays on the line.

1. SirVocea Dennis- Linebacker

SirVocea Dennis is the top playmaker on the Pitt defense Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While Pitt has a defense that is full of playmakers, it is an easy choice for the top spot. SirVocea Dennis is one of the best linebackers in the ACC and leads the team in both tackles and sacks. He is a menace when he blitzes, but can also make plays in coverage.

Sims is going to have to know where Dennis is at all times. He is a guy that can make game-changing plays anywhere on the field. Keep an eye on number seven tonight for the Panthers when they are on defense.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Know your opponent: Three Players to know on Pitt's defense

11th ranked Georgia Tech Volleyball sweeps Notre Dame on the road

Georgia Tech reveals uniform combination for matchup with Pitt

Georgia Tech Football: Three things to watch vs Pitt

ACC Football: Official Week Five Predictions

What does ESPN's FPI and SP+ project for Georgia Tech vs Pitt

Georgia Tech Women's basketball: Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jamey Chadwell

Deion Sanders says "it is nice to be mentioned" for Georgia Tech head coaching job

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball tip-off times and TV schedule announced