Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Tip-Off Times and TV Schedule Announced

It was time for the ACC to release the tip-off times and TV schedules for the upcoming women's basketball season and Georgia Tech's schedule has some big-time matchups on it.

The Yellow Jackets are gunning for another appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2022-2023 and hope to take another step as a program this season.

As far as the TV schedule and tip-off times go, there are going to be a lot of intriguing spots for Georgia Tech this season. Multiple games on ACC Network against teams like Georgia, Louisville, Duke, NC State, and Miami are going to be pivotal games in Georgia Tech's season and ones to watch this year.

While Georgia Tech does have to replace their best player from last season, Lorela Cubaj (who was drafted in this past year's WNBA draft), this is still going to be a talented team that is coached by Nell Fortner, who is clearly one of the ACC's and the nations best.

The countdown is on until another season of Georgia Tech Women's basketball.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Head Coaching Candidate Profile: Jamey Chadwell

Deion Sanders says "it is nice to be mentioned" for Georgia Tech head coaching job

Georgia Tech Men's Basketball tip-off times and TV schedule announced

Pat Narduzzi comments on facing Georgia Tech since they fired Geoff Collins

How to watch, listen, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Five

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Pitt

Georgia Tech releases first depth chart ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pitt

Everything that Georgia Tech president Angel Cabrera said at Monday's press conference

Georgia Tech opens up as 23.5-point underdogs on the road at Pitt