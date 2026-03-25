Latest Win-Loss Projection Will Place Georgia Tech In The Middle Of The ACC Title Race

Georgia Tech is currently on spring break, but they are going to resume spring practice next week and the White and Gold Spring game is getting closer.

The Yellow Jackets have a lot to figure out about this year's team as compared to this point last season. Georgia Tech is having to replace both coordinators, their quarterback, and a chunk of their receiving corps, not to mention Georgia Tech needs to get this defense to finally elevate and be a strong unit. There is talent on The Flats, but they have some things to figure out.

New projection

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Malachi Hosley (0) runs with the ball against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Vegas released its first batch of win totals last week and Georgia Tech checked in at 6.5, which is around where most teams in the ACC land, aside from Miami (10.5) and SMU (8.5). CBS Sports college football expert Brad Crawford gave an early pick for where he leans:

Wins: Colorado, Mercer, at Stanford, Duke, at Pitt, Boston College, Louisville, Wake Forest

Losses: Tennessee, at Virginia Tech, at Clemson, at Georgia

Analysis: "Brent Key believes college football is in a great spot, and it's hard to argue with the results he has shown during his rise in Atlanta. Georgia Tech shows up expecting to win these days with three straight winning seasons. Players exude the confidence level shown by their coach, and it shows up on the field. One of three ACC teams this season that plays a pair of SEC foes in the non-conference, the Yellow Jackets will bookend their season on the national stage with an opportunity to impress. Pick: Over 6.5"

I think this is a fair projection and I think there is room for it to be even better.

If most things click right for Georgia Tech in 2026 (coordinators, QB, interior offensive line, defense), there is not an ACC game they can't win, or any other game for that matter. I think there are a lot of questions for the ACC teams outside of Miami (who is not upset-proof), and if things click right for Georgia Tech, they can find themselves right in the middle of the ACC race.

If Crawford's projection is correct, there is a chance that Georgia Tech can find itself in Charlotte in the ACC Championship game. I think they would likely need to be 7-1 in conference, at least historically that is the case, but if things play out similar to last season when a 6-2 Duke team got into the ACC Championship game, Georgia Tech can be in that mix.

While Crawford is projecting losses to Virginia Tech and Clemson on the road, those are far from unwinnable. The Hokies will be better this season under James Franklin, but by how much? Clemson is losing a lot of talent and their high school recruiting has leveled off in recent years. If Georgia Tech can split those games and win the others, they should find themselves in Charlotte playing for an ACC Championship and college football playoff berth, something they were close to doing last season.