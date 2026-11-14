Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech plays its rival on the road and is looking to end a four game skid after struggling for a good amount of the season. They will have their work cut out going against a top Clemson defense.

The biggest storyline to watch is if all the changes they made will make a true difference. Today we find out.

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Georgia Tech vs Clemson Live Score Updates

First Quarter