Skip to main content
All Yellow Jackets

Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

The latest around the Yellow Jackets in Clemson
Najeh Wilkins|
Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) runs after a catch against the Louisville Cardinals in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) runs after a catch against the Louisville Cardinals in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech plays its rival on the road and is looking to end a four game skid after struggling for a good amount of the season. They will have their work cut out going against a top Clemson defense.

The biggest storyline to watch is if all the changes they made will make a true difference. Today we find out.

College Football Bracket Challenge

GET READY TO COMPETE

Pick your champion (you can change it later). We’ll email you when brackets open.

No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.See for complete details. The College Football Playoff (CFP) is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Georgia Tech vs Clemson Live Score Updates

First Quarter

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.

Share on XFollow najehwilk
Home/Football