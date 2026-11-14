Live Game Thread & Updates for Georgia Tech vs. Clemson
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Georgia Tech plays its rival on the road and is looking to end a four game skid after struggling for a good amount of the season. They will have their work cut out going against a top Clemson defense.
The biggest storyline to watch is if all the changes they made will make a true difference. Today we find out.
Georgia Tech vs Clemson Live Score Updates
First Quarter
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk