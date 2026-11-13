Three Key Matchups That Will Determine Georgia Tech's Matchup vs. Clemson

Georgia Tech is on the road this week as they face their rival Clemson, The Yellow Jackets won 24-21 last season in dramatic fashion and put a major damper on a highly anticipated Clemson football team. They will need to get some things going if they are going to pull off the win. Let’s take a look at some matchups to watch.

Georgia Tech QBs vs Clemson Pass defense

Over the past few weeks, the Yellow Jackets have been playing multiple quarterbacks. Last week, they rotated Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson from series to series. If they do the same thing on Saturday, they will have to be cautious about that, especially with how Clemson can get after you. They also have elite defensive backs in Elliot Washington, Corey Myrick, and Ashton Hampton.

The offense has struggled over the past few weeks and hasn't been able to put up over 20 points. The Tigers' defense plays the pass well and can force turnovers and capitalize on bad play offensively, which has been a major problem for the Yellow Jackets. Mendoza and Adamson have been inconsistent, and the play hasn’t been great. They will have to alter some things if they are going to have some success on Saturday.

“We'll see both those guys. um you know not necessarily you know, by series you but [clears throat] how we feel like we the those guys can get in and execute what they do uh the best to help give us a chance to win. This is a really good defense we're going against on the road. It's a loud stadium, so some continuity matters in that regard as well. But both of them have things that they do well … and we can benefit the team with. Both those guys are ready to play, and I would imagine we'd see both of them on Saturday,” said Key.

Georgia Tech pass defense vs Clemson Passing Attack

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

True freshman Tait Reynolds has been up and down all season for the Tigers, as expected with any young quarterback. However, Clemson has two dynamic playmakers in T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco. Both are having highly productive seasons for the Tigers. Wesco leads the Tigers with 44 catches, 511 receiving yards, and the longest reception this season with 55 yards. Moore is the second-leading receiver with 37 catches, 368 yards, and a touchdown this year for the Tigers.

Georgia Tech has been prone to giving up some big plays in the pass game, and with several cornerbacks out, like Trae Stevenson Jr. and Jaedyn Terry, it will be interesting to see who they start. We know Jaylen Mbakwe will be one of them. On the other side, is Daiquan White healthy enough to play or start? It will be intriguing to see who goes out there and if they can have success.

“I can say this is what we live for. This is what defensive backs live for. It's going to be a great matchup though. TJ Moore, Brian Wesco, uh, those guys are great. Explosive offense all around. So it's a good matchup,” said Mbakwe

Georgia Tech Special Teams vs Clemson Special Teams

Oftentimes, you will overlook special teams and not pay them much attention, but the Yellow Jackets have a number of injuries to key players here. One of the biggest questions is whether the reserve players will be able to step up and help out the team. Georgia Tech is without Chad Alexander, who is ruled out for Saturday. Rahkeem Smith is banged up and is questionable heading into the game. The Yellow Jackets also have Shane Marshall, who is another key returner banged up. Last but not least is Kevin Roche Jr., who is a starting tight end for the Yellow Jackets. He also plays special teams and has a field goal block this season. All these players have a big impact on Georgia Tech in this area. It will be interesting to see if that plays a role with all of them being out.

“Chad being out, he's the guy that uh was the opposite receiver and also was able to get in when Rock went out a few weeks ago. So you know, we've got plenty of guys that can continue to get back there and catch the ball. That's as long as we got 11 on the field and can catch it cleanly. Uh, catch it in the proper spot, whether you're in the end zone or not in the end zone when to bring it out. So be very [clears throat] very exact with that part of it, depending on or regardless of who's back there,” said Key.