Making the Case For Why Brock Glenn Would Be A Great Fit For Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is preparing for its bowl game in Orlando against BYU to end the 2025 campaign. It is never too early to take a look at potential quarterbacks they could bring in to help fill the void, with former Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo hitting the transfer portal. A good one that could make sense is former Florida State QB Brock Glenn.

Brock Glenn is an experienced quarterback who has played three years of college football, although sparingly.

His career numbers are 895 passing yards, six touchdowns, and seven interceptions on a 43.4% completion rate. A thing that stands out is that he has improved each season he has been under center. He improved his completion percentage from 37.3% his freshman year to 60.0% his final year with Florida State. He also didn’t have any turnovers this season for the Seminoles and took care of the football. Glenn, despite only playing four games, had one of his best years according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), finishing with a 73.7 offensive grade. He posted his best offensive grade against East Texas A&M, finishing with a 78.8 offensive grade and a 74.5 passing grade. He went 3-3 for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Coming out of high school, he was a four-star prospect, the No. 9 player in Tennessee, and the No. 21 quarterback. Here is a deeper look from247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Cooper Petagna on Glenn back in high school

“Possesses adequate size at the quarterback position at 6-foot-2 and 195-pounds. Maintains growth potential to add additional weight to his frame. Displays above-average athleticism and appears to have some quick-twitch ability in the pocket to extend plays. Plays in a shotgun pro-style offense but shows the ability to play under center.

Flashes good pocket awareness and adequate mobility as a runner. Demonstrates good foot quickness/setup in the pocket, but feet can get a little happy at times, leading to accuracy issues. Possesses above-average arm talent and adequate arm strength.

Exhibits a clean shoulder high release and gets the ball out quickly. Excels as a short to intermediate passer, displaying timing, anticipation and accuracy. Flashes some touch and accuracy on the deep ball, but has room to improve in that area.

Has a tendency to play fast at times, but has above-average tools at the quarterback position and has the ability to excel in the right system. Projects a multi-year starter at a Power Five program at the next level that will need a year or two to develop before seeing significant playing time. Will also need to take better care of the football as he recorded a 23/9 TD-to-INT ratio last season as a junior.”

Why does he fit at Georgia Tech?

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) before the game against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Glenn has been in a college system for at least three years. He knows the ins and outs of an offense and what it is supposed to look like. That experience and knowledge are valuable and could help a young quarterback room at Georgia Tech. Glenn is also going to be hungry to try and secure a starting role for the Yellow Jackets in the spring and heading into fall camp. The Yellow Jackets would give him a great chance to compete in their system and win the job.

Another good sign is that he is fairly young despite being in college for three seasons; he is a redshirt sophomore and easily has another two seasons ahead of him. Georgia Tech wouldn’t have to worry about Glenn leaving after just one season, and he could be a quarterback for at least a few seasons.

Georgia Tech could develop him at a high level. We have seen what co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke has done with quarterbacks in his career. He develops them at a high level, and they play well under him. Haynes King is a perfect example that supports that theory. You look at King’s numbers before he came to Georgia Tech, and compare them to where they are now. It tells you all you need to know. Glenn could have a similar type of development under Weinke and be a signal caller for the foreseeable future.

More Georgia Tech Football News:

•When Can Georgia Tech Expect To Win The ACC Under Brent Key?

•Georgia Tech Will Face A Lot of New Quarterbacks in 2026

•Georgia Tech Remains An Underdog vs BYU as Game Week Officially Arrives

•Making A Transfer Portal Wish List For Georgia Tech