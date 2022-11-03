Malachi Carter is Focused On Helping the Team Win, Not Games Played Record

Georgia Tech wide receiver Malachi Carter tied Georgia Tech's all-time record for games played last Saturday against Florida State and is set to break it this weekend when Georgia Tech takes on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Malachi Carter has been a consistent presence in the Georgia Tech lineup since 2018 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Carter has been a consistent part of the offense since he was a freshman and breaking this record is quite an accomplishment. However, when asked about his thoughts on breaking the all-time games played record, Carter talked about how he was more focused on winning the game against Virginia Tech on Saturday than he was on the record being broken:

"I actually heard before the season, they told me and let me know that I had a couple of more games during the season until I break it, but once the season starts, I kinda forgot all about it. I guess this past game, I tied it. Which is cool, but I have just been doing whatever I can to help the team win, you know we haven't had the best season going so far, so that is what I am dwelling on the most, how can we get a win, how can we step up and play the way we know we can? So, it is cool to break the record next week, but you know, if we win, it will be a way better situation so that is the ultimate goal."

The offense is going to need Carter and the passing game to step up this week and there is hope for that with the likely return of quarterback Jeff Sims.

Hopefully, Carter will get his wish and get the win Saturday and making breaking the record that much sweeter.

Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech will kick off at 12:30 on Saturday.

