Malachi Hosley Continues to Prove How Valuable He Is To Georgia Tech & Their Success This Season
Malachi Hosley has been one of the best transfer portal additions for the Yellow Jackets, and he is continuing to get better with each rep, snap, and game he is on the field. On Saturday, he put together his best performance of the season as a Yellow Jacket. Hosley rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries. He averaged 11.7 yards per carry and had a number of explosive plays. His best run on the afternoon came from a 36-yard scamper, where he broke loose in the middle of the defense, showcasing his power, speed, and balance, nearly scoring before being brought down by the last line of defense. He also ripped off a 20-yard run on the opening possession of the game for Georgia Tech and was a key part in getting the offense going early in the game.
Big addition
Brent Key talked about how much they have enjoyed bringing him in this offseason. One thing that Coach Key said that caught your eye is his balance and ability to stay on his feet
"Yeah, he's a good football player. We knew he was when we brought him in. We were short on numbers at that position last year, especially after some injuries took place. We probably carry more running packs than most teams, because we use them a lot. But it was good to see him continue to be productive, continue to improve," said Key. "He really is improving. We knew he was a good player when we signed him this year. He was super productive last year. Offensive player of the year, where he was from. He's got great balance. Very rarely do you see somebody take his feet off him underneath him, really good balance, good vision. It's good to see him continue to be productive."
His teammate Haynes King also heaped praise on him postgame in his presser about his
“I mean, he does a lot for us, you know, and it's not just with the ball in his hands. It's with the ball, you know, out of his hands. How does he play? He's a really good teammate. A really good locker room guy as well. You know, he was a great addition that we've had for this season. You know, he's just explosive, and it makes my job a lot easier to just get the ball in his hands. You let him work," said King.
So, who has been a key piece in his success this season for Hosley? His running backs coach, Norval McKenzie, who helps him get prepared for each game and was big in his breakout performance on Saturday.
“So it really felt great just to not be as sick as I was in the Wake Forest game. I really grant like the performance to our preparation this week. Especially with Coach McKenzie, he got us in earlier to help us understand the fronts, where the combos are gonna go, which really helped tonight," said Hosley. I'd like to thank Coach McKenzie for that. He sends us the tackling sheets. He gives us all the tips we need to know. As long as we look at it, we go over it. That's like the answer to the test right there.”
Hosley is playing his best ball of the season at the right time for the Yellow Jackets. His season totals are now 384 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Certainly with his latest performance, he will see the ball even more going forward and be a key piece in the Yellow Jackets rushing attack.