Mario Cristobal Talks Georgia Tech and Matching The Yellow Jackets Energy

Senior day is approaching for Georgia Tech and the Yellow Jackets are hoping that it is a good atmosphere for the players in the last home game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia Tech is entering the game with momentum after getting a comeback win over Virginia Tech last Saturday and Miami is coming off a blowout loss to their biggest rival Florida State.

Georgia Tech hopes to move its record to 5-5 with a win over Miami Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Miami is having a disappointing season in their first year under Mario Cristobal who came back to coach his alma mater after being at Oregon. The Hurricanes were picked to win the ACC Coastal in the preseason, but Miami is now at 4-5 and looking at the possibility of missing a bowl game. Heading into this weekend's game, Georgia Tech seems to have the momentum and Miami looks to be heading in the opposite direction.

Cristobal was asked at his press conference this week about matching Georgia Tech's energy this Saturday and this is what the Hurricanes' head coach had to say:

"With reality. Bottom line. We have done a good job of playing on the road in conference and we have to do it against a team that played really well this past week and has some guys coming off of injury. I know they have a big whiteout night as well, or afternoon prepared for them so the environment will be great and they have good players and our guys know that, so let's get to practice and practice to the best of our abilities."

This is going to be the first time that Cristobal has faced Georgia Tech while at Miami and the winner of this game is one win away from bowl eligibility.

Georgia Tech and Miami are slated for a 3:30 kickoff this weekend.

