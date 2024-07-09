National College Football Analyst Names Georgia Tech's Toughest Three-Game Stretch for the 2024 Season
It is no secret that Georgia Tech is going to have one of the toughest schedules in the country this season. 11 of their 12 opponents made it to a bowl game last year and you could make the argument that seven or eight of the Yellow Jackets opponents will be ranked in the preseason top 25 next month. For a team that is hoping to get back to the postseason and possibly contend in the ACC next season, it is going to be an uphill battle for them to do so.
There are a lot of different answers to the question, but what is Georgia Tech's toughest three-game stretch this upcoming season? 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford gave his thoughts on that today, as well as ranking it the 10th toughest three-game stretch in the country this season:
Toughest three-game stretch: Miami, NC State, at Georgia
"The only ACC inclusion here, Georgia Tech plays three top-20 teams to end the season according to 247Sports top-25 rankings. This includes a pair of pivotal league opponents vying for the top spot in the standings. Remember last season's win over the Hurricanes featuring Mario Cristobal's late-game clock debacle? Miami hasn't forgotten. The Yellow Jackets will be hosting NC State for the first time since 2019 the following week."
This is going to be a tough stretch in the month of November. While it is a question mark over whether or not Miami head coach Mario Cristobal can get the most out of this roster, but it might be the ACC's best. The Hurricanes have hit the transfer portal hard and also brought in the recruiting class in the ACC two years in a row. It might be now or never for Miami.
NC State has also had a good offseason and has seemingly addressed their biggest issues, which were on offense. The Wolfpack always have a good defense and will be a tough team to beat. Like Miami though, this game will be at home.
Georgia is pretty self-explanatory. The Bulldogs are likely the preseason No. 1 team coming into the season and have more talent than any program in the country. This year's iteration of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate will be on Black Friday and a night game in Athens is going to be a tall task.
Having one of the toughest schedules in the country is nothing new to Georgia Tech and Brent Key has shown the ability to get the most out of his teams and be able to win games as underdogs. That is going to be required in a few games this season.