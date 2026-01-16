New Mexico State Transfer Tight End Gavin Harris Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech is at it again.

After adding Dartmouth transfer Chris Corbo and Yale transfer Spencer Mermans to their roster, the Yellow Jackets have added a third transfer tight end. New Mexico State tight end Gavin Harris announced his commitment to the program tonight and now Georgia Tech has three experienced tight ends they have added to the roster. The Yellow Jackets have lost J.T. Byrne, Josh Beetham, Brett Seither, and Luke Harpring this offseason, but they have replaced them with productive tight ends who fill a different role.

Harris had 37 catches for 533 yards and 1 TD this year. He had the 8th-most receiving yards among tight ends in the FBS this season and he will add a different dimension to the Yellow Jackets' tight end room. For his career, Harris has 58 catches for 857 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 14.8 yards per catch. This past season, Pro Football Focus gave Harris a 61.3 overall grade in 715 snaps.

Georgia Tech is going to be the fourth school for Harris. He started his career at Howard, transferred to Central Michigan, and then New Mexico State.

New look tight end room

Mermans was one of the top blocking tight ends in the FCS level, something that Georgia Tech covets. He was the second-highest graded player on the Yale offense per PFF, finishing with a 90.2 overall grade, including an 82.1 run blocking grade in 230 snaps. This is a nice addition for Georgia Tech and one that should help them have another great season on the ground.

Corbo finished with 45 catches for 516 yards and four touchdowns. In 2024, he finished with 32 catches for 315 yards and seven touchdowns. Expect him, Harris, and Mermans to be the top three tight ends in this rotation and behind them will be redshirt freshmen Connor Roush and Kevin Roche, as well as freshmen Jack Richerson and Nathan Agyemang,

Georgia Tech has been busy in this transfer portal cycle, but the portal closes tomorrow and no new players are going to be able to enter. The Yellow Jackets can still get commitments from players that are still in the portal however and Georgia Tech still has some question marks on its roster. Keep an eye on what Georgia Tech does for the next couple of weeks as time to build the roster winnows down and they begin to move towards the 2026 season.

