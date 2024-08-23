Nick Saban Calls Georgia Tech One Of The Sleeper Teams in The ACC This Season
Game time is almost here for Georgia Tech and Florida State. The two programs are going to kickoff the 2024 college football season and both are hoping to leave Ireland with a win.
ESPN's College Gameday is going to be in attendance for the game tomorrow and they will be welcoming on legendary college football coach Nick Saban, who is starting his first season on the show. Saban took time to appear on the Pat McAfee show today and talk about the two teams and he had a lot of good things to say about Georgia Tech, including calling the Yellow Jackets one of the sleeper teams to watch in the conference this season:
"I really think Georgia Tech is one of the sleepers in the ACC. I mean last year they were in the top three in almost every offensive category, they just needed to improve their defense for this year because they have a lot of those players coming back so I think they are going to be very, very competitive and have a chance to be one of the teams that are a factor in the ACC and who win's the conference."
Saban was also very complementary of Florida State and the roster that Mike Norvell has built:
"On the other hand, Florida State to me has one of the best five, personnel wise, teams in the country with the way that they have been able to reload in the transfer portal as well as having good recruiting and having players coming up in the program that they have developed so I think they are one of the best teams in the country. Looking at them on the field, they are a very physical and good looking team"
Georgia Tech vs Florida State kicks off tomorrow at 12:00 P.M. ET on ESPN.