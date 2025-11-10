No. 14 Georgia Tech Opens As A Heavy Favorite In Matchup vs Boston College On Saturday
Georgia Tech is fresh off a bye week and will face Boston College on Saturday. At 8-1 and 5-1 in the ACC, everything is ahead of the Yellow Jackets with three games left in the regular season. The Yellow Jackets control their own destiny. They are a strong favorite to make the ACC championship with the highest odds in the conference. Georgia Tech has one of the best offenses in football and has leaned on it for one of its best seasons in the Brent Key era.
Coming into the matchup against the Eagles, Georgia Tech is highly favored.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 16.5 favorite and the over/under is at 58.5 as the opening odds. Boston College is 1-9 and has lost nine consecutive games this season. The Eagles are still in search of their first ACC win this season. Despite the record, Boston College will be playing with no pressure and house money, going up against ranked Georgia Tech, looking to put a wrench into their season. Georgia Tech will have to come in and be ready to go.
The practices have produced good results during the bye week, and Georgia Tech is looking to be healthier in the contest on Saturday.
“So this time of year, it's a good combination of getting healthy, getting players back healthy and mending up things that you're not doing well or didn't do well and improving on that and adding complementary things to your offense defense, kicking game and improving overall as a team,” said head coach Brent Key.
The Approach During The Bye Week
There was no big difference in the schedule for the Yellow Jackets, they still had practice on their regular days and ran a lot of good on good. Similar to what they did in fall camp in preparation for the season. With a focused bunch and corrections throughout the bye week, it should be a formula for success for the Yellow Jackets.
“You have certain days that we're going to go out and practice. We tweak and alter and change the practice based on what we need. We're going to practice on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday regardless. Now it changes a little bit depending on when your game is the following week. Sometimes you have Thursday or Friday, or Saturday, depending on that. But the schedule is the same. The schedule is the same. What you do within that time, yeah, that changes. Going back to what you're self-scouting, you're recruiting. The amount of practice you need, the things you need to get done, yet you also have to get guys healthy and get them back. So it's all in all. You get in the back part of the season, right? That goes the same for any week,” said Key.
Georgia Tech will be back in action on ACC Network at 3:30 PM against Boston College.
