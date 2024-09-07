No. 23 Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week Two Matchup
Kickoff is almost here! No. 23 Georgia Tech goes on the road and will try to remain undefeated when they face Syracuse today and that is not going to be an easy task. Syracuse can be a tricky place to play and the Orange looked very formidable on offense last week with their passing attack. On the other hand though, the defense for Syracuse had a rough game vs Ohio last weekend, especially on the ground. Georgia Tech has a proven identity with their ground attack and I would expect a heavy dose of Jamal Haynes and Haynes King on the ground today for the Yellow Jackets.
When the two teams faced off last November, the Orange had serious injuries on their offense, especially at the quarterback position. Now, Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord is in and he had a fantastic debut last week against Ohio, throwing for over 350 yards and four touchdowns. Syracuse also welcomed back Oronde Gadsden and he showed off his talent last week in his first game back from injury.
Earlier this week, head coach Brent Key spoke with the media and took time to praise McCord and how good of a quarterback he thought he was:
"What I see as the challenge is the player himself. I think he's a tremendous quarterback. He gets rid of the football and throws the football really well. He has good skill guys on the outside that he can deliver them too. He has size and experience on the offensive line, it is going to be a big challenge for us."
Be sure to follow along right here today for all updates from today's game, as well as highlights!
1st Quarter
Georgia Tech has won the toss and defered. Yellow Jackets defense is up first.
Safety Clayton Powell-Lee was shaken up after the first play of the game.
Syracuse: 7 play, 75 yard drive that ends with a touchdown pass from McCord to Pena. Orange lead 7-0 with 12:21 left in the first quarter.