No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Live Updates | NCAA Football
End of first quarter- The score is tied 3-3 at the end of the first. The Yellow Jackets defense playing at a high level while the offense tries to fugure it out. A big 3rd and five upcoming for Georgia Tech
1:00 1Q- Georgia Tech defense forces another three and out and the Yellow Jackets take over at the 32 yard line
2:56 1Q- Georgia Tech forced to punt after a holding penalty negated a first down. Syracuse takes over at their own 20 yard line
5:44 1Q- After a Zachary Tobe PBU, the Yellow Jackets will take over at their own 24 yard line for their third possession of the game
6:16 1Q- Georgia Tech settle for a 20 yard field goal after an 11 play 72 yard drive. Score is tied 3-3
10:59 1Q- After an early turnover and a good run on the first play for Syracuse, the Yellow Jackets force a 27-yard field goal. Syracuse with an early 3-0 lead
14:22 1Q- Isiah Canion fumbles the ball and Syracuse sets up shop at the 42 yards line
15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech will begin with the ball on the opening possession and will start at the 25 yard line
Gameday has arrived.
No. 7 Georgia Tech has a big weekend coming up as they host homecoming on the Flats and are expected to have a packed out crowd for their bout with the Syracuse Orange. Georgia Tech has a chance to separate itself with a win over one of the worst teams in the ACC in conference play. The Yellow Jackets have a clear path and a favorable schedule to get to Charlotte for an ACC championship game. They will first have to handle business at home against Syracuse and come out with a win at home.
