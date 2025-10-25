All Yellow Jackets

No. 7 Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse Live Updates | NCAA Football

Who will win today's matchup between Georgia Tech and Syracuse

Najeh Wilkins

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) looks on during the warmups of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Rivers (3) looks on during the warmups of the game against Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

End of first quarter- The score is tied 3-3 at the end of the first. The Yellow Jackets defense playing at a high level while the offense tries to fugure it out. A big 3rd and five upcoming for Georgia Tech

1:00 1Q- Georgia Tech defense forces another three and out and the Yellow Jackets take over at the 32 yard line

2:56 1Q- Georgia Tech forced to punt after a holding penalty negated a first down. Syracuse takes over at their own 20 yard line

5:44 1Q- After a Zachary Tobe PBU, the Yellow Jackets will take over at their own 24 yard line for their third possession of the game

6:16 1Q- Georgia Tech settle for a 20 yard field goal after an 11 play 72 yard drive. Score is tied 3-3

10:59 1Q- After an early turnover and a good run on the first play for Syracuse, the Yellow Jackets force a 27-yard field goal. Syracuse with an early 3-0 lead

14:22 1Q- Isiah Canion fumbles the ball and Syracuse sets up shop at the 42 yards line

15:00 1Q- Georgia Tech will begin with the ball on the opening possession and will start at the 25 yard line

Gameday has arrived.

No. 7 Georgia Tech has a big weekend coming up as they host homecoming on the Flats and are expected to have a packed out crowd for their bout with the Syracuse Orange. Georgia Tech has a chance to separate itself with a win over one of the worst teams in the ACC in conference play. The Yellow Jackets have a clear path and a favorable schedule to get to Charlotte for an ACC championship game. They will first have to handle business at home against Syracuse and come out with a win at home.

Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest updates, stats, and highlights!

More Georgia Tech News:

feed

Published |Modified
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

Home/Football