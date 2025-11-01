No. 8 Georgia Tech vs NC State Live Updates | NCAA Football
6:49 1Q- Georgia Tech offense answers back quickly with a four play 75 yard drive in two minutes. Haynes King caps it off with a 12 yard rushing touchdown. True freshman Jordan Allen with a 50 yard reception on the drive. Score tied 7-7
8:48 1Q- NC State scores on its opening drive after going 10 plays for 75 yards and a touchdown. CJ Bailey finds Cody Hardy for six. NC State leads 7-0
15:00 1Q- NC State will begin with the ball after electing to receive the kick.
Game Time has arrived.
No. 8 Georgia Tech has another huge opportunity in front of them on the road in primetime against a familiar opponent. Last year NC State and Georgia Tech gave us a Thursday night thriller at Bobby Dodd stadium that saw Aaron Philo lift the Yellow Jackets to 30-29 victory with a game-winning touchdown run in a waining seconds of the game. This year will look a bit different with Heisman candidate Haynes King fully healthy and an improved CJ Bailey who is a sophomore for the Wolfpack. It will be important that the Yellow Jackets get out to a nice start and try and slow down a potent offensive attack.
Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest updates, stats, and highlights!