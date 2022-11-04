Official ACC Football Predictions for Week Ten

The final month of the season is getting underway this weekend and the conference title race has already taken shape in the ACC. It is almost certain that Clemson and North Carolina are going to be facing each other in Charlotte next month, but both teams need to avoid slip-ups on their way.

Clemson is traveling to South Bend for a non-conference game that could be trickier than most think. The Tigers are only a slight favorite and Notre Dame is coming off of a big win over Syracuse. This was a classic game the last time these two teams met in Notre Dame and we could be in for another one on Saturday.

While that is the biggest game in the conference, there is a ranked matchup between NC State and Wake Forest, Miami and Florida State renew their rivalry in primetime, and Duke goes for bowl eligibility.

Note: You can find the complete preview and prediction for Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech here.

So wins every ACC game this weekend?

Friday

Duke can earn bowl eligibility with a win at Boston College Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Duke (-10) at Boston College

It is not often that Duke is a double-digit favorite in an ACC game, but that is what we are going to have on Friday night. The Blue Devils are looking to get to bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018 and it would be huge for head coach Mike Elko in his first season to get to the postseason.

Boston College has to be deflated coming off of that loss last week to UConn and combined with injuries, I just think Duke is a much better football team. Duke will win and cover in this game on Friday.

Final score: Duke 34, Boston College 13

Saturday

North Carolina's Drake Maye is playing like one of the best players in the country Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina (-7) at Virginia

North Carolina got a big win last week against Pitt and all but locked up the Coastal Division. The trick now is avoiding the upset trap on the road at Virginia, against a defense that is playing well right now and get a win. North Carolina is one of the most underrated teams in the country in my opinion and quarterback Drake Maye does not get the recognition that he deserves and should be a Heisman candidate.

Virginia is coming off of a loss to Miami in four OTs and the offense is having a tough time getting anything going. The perfect remedy for that might be a terrible North Carolina defense. I think Virginia will keep it close early, but Maye will make enough plays to win the game.

Final Score: North Carolina 35, Virginia 24

Syracuse at Pittsburgh (-4)

Both of these teams are coming off losses last week and the health of Syracuse is going to be key in this one. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader got injured last week against Notre Dame and the top defensive back for the Orange is now out for the season. the injuries are starting to pile up

Pitt's offense has not had a lot of success, especially through the air, and given that, I expect this to be a low-scoring game. This is a game between two stud running backs, Sean Tucker and Israel Abanikanda and I think that Pitt and Abaikanda are going to find a way to stop the Panther's losing streak.

Final Score: Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 14

James Madison at Louisville (-7.5)

The Cardinals pulled off a surprising upset against Wake Forest last week, forcing eight turnovers. James Madison has cooled off since getting in the top 25 earlier this year and the Dukes have lost their last two games. James Madison has had a great first season at the FBS level, but this is going to be a tough task on the road.

Louisville seems to have found something these last few weeks and has won three in a row, despite not playing the most consistent football. The defense has been outplaying the offense the last few weeks, but I think Louisville is going to have a good effort on that side of the ball and get a win over the Dukes.

Final Score: Louisville 34, James Madison 17

Wake Forest (-4) at NC State

Wake Forest is hoping to move on from a nightmare eight-turnover performance against Louisville. Going on the road to Raleigh to face an NC State defense that is one of the best in the country is not going to be easy though.

The Wolfpack turned to MJ Morris to be the new starter at quarterback and he did a solid job in leading the team to victory against Virginia Tech. That does not mean the offensive woes are solved for NC State, but it is an improvement over what they had.

I still believe that Wake Forest's offense can score on anyone when they are not turning the ball over and Sam Hartman is unlikely to have two horrible performances in a row. I trust that the Wake Forest passing attack is going to get it done on the road in a good game.

Final Score: Wake Forest 28, NC State 27

Florida State (-7.5) at Miami

Florida State is a big favorite over their arch-rival Miami this weekend Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

This rivalry is not what it used to be, but it still means everything to these two programs. Miami is 4-4 and has been struggling all season, but you should expect their best effort on Saturday. Florida State snapped its three-game losing streak last week by piling up over 600 yards in a 41-16 rout of Georgia Tech.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke might be back for this game and that should give the Hurricanes a boost. Backup Jake Garcia did not look sharp in the game last week against Virginia and there is not a lot going right for Miami on offense. The Seminoles are clicking right now on that side of the ball and I think they are the better team and will be able to get a win against the Hurricanes.

Final Score: Florida State 31, Miami 20

Clemson (-3.5) at Notre Dame

Clemson was off last week and is now ranked in the top four of the initial playoff rankings. Everything is seemingly in front of the Tigers, but this could be a tricky game.

Notre Dame is a team that can't find any consistency. The Fighting Irish have terrible losses to Stanford and Marshall and the offense has been the main culprit of the failures. The passing game is very average and there are no outside threats as receivers for Notre Dame. The running game has been fine but lacks any explosiveness.

I would suggest taking the under in this game because it is likely to be low-scoring. The Clemson quarterback situation is one to monitor if D.J. Uigalelei struggles once more, but the offense can lean on Will Shipley and the running game if that is the case.

At the end of the day, I don't think Notre Dame can score enough in this game with the lack of a passing game and I think Clemson's defense can control this game.

Final Score: Clemson 24, Notre Dame 14

