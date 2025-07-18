On3 Sports Names Haynes King As The Fifth-Best Quarterback In The ACC: Too High Or Too Low?
Fall Camp is getting closer Georgia Tech fans.
With ACC media days on the horizon, the season is starting to come into focus, and this season has the makings to be a special one on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets return a good mixture of veteran talent while also adding in freshmen from one of the best recruiting classes in program history. They supplemented that talent in the transfer portal with veteran additions in the winter and spring transfer windows as well, and that has fans and analysts alike feeling optimistic that Georgia Tech will be a top-half team in the ACC this season. Can they be something more?
One of the reasons for optimism is the quarterback position. Haynes King is back for one more season in Atlanta, and Aaron Philo is waiting in the wings. Philo had to step in unexpectedly last season when King was injured, and he helped Georgia Tech pull the massive upset vs Miami late in the season and also led a comeback win against NC State. It is hard to find many quarterback rooms across the country that are in a better position than Georgia Tech's, and head coach Brent Key has been echoing that since the spring:
"Well, I mean, I've said this and I'm not afraid to say this publicly. I mean, I do believe we have the best quarterback room in the country. I mean, with all guys returning, the competition that they have day to day. I mean, it's great from the quarterback room to the offensive meetings, the offensive unit rooms, all of the, really across the board. I mean, look, you don't do some of the things Haynes did last year. You don't have Aaron Philo in there competing. And you're not able to come in if you're Aaron Philo and compete the way he did last year if it wasn't for the other guys and for Haynes and for Graham Knowles. And when you talk to somebody, it's changed the way they look and the way they throw the ball. I mean, you know, Graham's got as much upside as anybody. So we've got a really good room there. Uh, fully expect these guys to compete every single day from now until the last snap of the last game of the season."
In a recent ranking from On3 Sports analyst Andy Staples ranked every ACC quarterback and had King at No. 5, behind Clemson's Cade Klubnik, Duke's Darian Mensah, Miami's Carson Beck, and SMU's Kevin Jennings :
Having Mensah at No. 2 seems a little high for the talented quarterback. Mensah transferred to Duke this offseason after a solid freshman season at Tulane, but has not faced much power four competition as a starting quarterback. Could he be near the top and earn this ranking? Sure, but having him there in the preseason is different.
King is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks as well. After a good debut season with Georgia Tech in 2023, King was showing improvements in plenty of areas last season (particularly cutting down his turnovers and becoming more efficient), but injuries unfortunately played a crucial role in how his season played out. He was forced to miss games against Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and even when he came back against Miami and NC State, he was clearly hampered by the injury. He came all the way back for the last game of the regular season against Georgia and had one of the guttiest performances of the season as the Yellow Jackets nearly pulled off the upset against the Bulldogs.
King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the eight overtime loss to Georgia after the game, head coach Brent Key spoke about him and his performance:
"He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them."
He threw for over 2,100 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also cutting his interceptions from 16 to just two. Is there another step for King this season? If so, this Georgia Tech offense should remain one of the ACC's most dynamic. King also ran for nearly 600 yards last season to go along with 11 rushing touchdowns. Having Buster Faulkner for a third straight season is a huge plus as well. King is hoping to continue to elevate the program back to ACC contention, and he has everything at his disposal to do that in 2025.