One Breakout Candidate At Each Offensive Position For Georgia Tech Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is finally here for Georgia Tech, and the Yellow Jackets will unofficially start the 2026 season. There is one month before they face Colorado to open the season, and there are plenty of things for Georgia Tech to figure out between now and then.

Heading into fall camp, who are some breakout candidates to watch on the offensive side of the ball for the Yellow Jackets?

QB- Alberto Mendoza

Alberto Mendoza could be one of the breakout players in the ACC | Georgia Tech Athletic

Mendoza is going to get his first opportunity to start at the collegiate level and I think he could be in for one of the breakout seasons in the ACC.

He played in very limited snaps as the backup quarterbak for the Indiana Hoosiers, but those snaps were impressive. He showcased mobility and accuray, completing 18-24 passes last season. He seemed to have an early grasp of George Godsey's offense during the spring and he loved targeting the tight ends.

There are plenty of unknowns with Mendoza, but I think the upside is there for him to be a real difference maker as the quarterback of this team.

RB- J.P. Powell

When you have a talented duo like the Yellow Jackets do with Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley, it is hard to earn carries and get on the field. But as this spring showed, J.P. Powell has the kind of game breaking ability to be a running back, earn snaps on special teams as a returner, and maybe even see some time as a receiver, due to his speed.

I don't think that Powell is going to be a starter because of the talent ahead of him, but I do think he is going to factor into the rotation. His 80-yard touchdown was one of the highlights of the spring.

WR- Dalen Penson

Penson is one of the best athletes on the team and was a Top 100 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class. He is moving over to receiver after starting his career as a cornerback, and I think there is a chance that he is a starter alongside Jordan Allen and Isaiah Fuhrmann. His speed is going to be a real factor, and I think he has a real path to playing time due to the inexperience around him at the position.

There is a reason that Penson moved over to receiver and I think Penson is a player they need to breakout.

TE- Kevin Roche Jr

Georgia Tech brought in three new transfers to the team at tight end, but Roche Jr is one of two returners from a season ago. He is a massive body at 6'9 265 LBS and was a favorite target for Mendoza in the spring. Is he going to post massive numbers this season? Maybe not, but I think he is going to factor into the rotation and play in every game.

OL- Joseph Ionata

Ionata is one of three transfers from Alabama and I think he is going to be one of the most important players for the Yellow Jackets this season.

Georgia Tech is going to be missing three starters and one key rotation piece from last year's offensive line, including the top two players at center. Ionata is going to be the starter in the middle for the front five and I think can be a real impact player as a run blocker.