Five Georgia Tech Players About to Break Out in Fall Camp

Georgia Tech is set to begin fall camp next week, and for this team to have the kind of season they want (the Yellow Jackets were predicted 5th in the ACC media day poll), they are going to need some players to breakout and have big seasons.

Brent Key's team is going to have a slew of new starters, including at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, three new starters on the offensive line, the defensive line, and in the secondary. They went into the transfer portal in search of veteran help, but the Yellow Jackets may also be relying on a number of freshmen to step up.

With so many positions having new starters, here are five players I think are in for breakout seasons in 2026.

QB Alberto Mendoza

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Alberto Mendoza (16) participates in a practice for the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time in his collegiate career, Alberto Mendoza is set to take over as the starting quarterback of a program. Mendoza was the last transfer in for the Yellow Jackets in January, coming over after winning the national championship with Indiana, and now he is going to get his shot as the starter for Georgia Tech.

Mendoza has big shoes to fill this season. Haynes King is gone to the NFL after having one of the most productive careers for a quarterback in program history.

Last season for the Hoosiers, Mendoza was 18-24 for 296 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 190 yards on 13 carries and had one touchdown. Small sample size, but it does show his upside and why he might be in store for a big year.

TE Kevin Roche Jr

With so much uncertainty at the wide receiver position and the new offensive scheme, Georgia Tech might be using tight ends more than they have in recent years. The Yellow Jackets added three new players at the position via the transfer portal, but one of the young players who is returning this season is Kevin Roche Jr.

Roche Jr has massive size (6'9 250 LBS) and had a very good spring, including being one of the favorite targets for Mendoza. While Gavin Harris, Chris Corbo, and Spencer Mermans are sure to see time, I think that all four players should see the field each game.

Roche can be a big time target in the redzone and I think he will expand his role as the season progresses.

C Joseph Ionata

After only playing 74 snaps in two seasons at Alabama, Ionata is going to get his chance to be the starting center for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is going to have three new starting offensive line this season and Ionata already became a leader for this group during the spring and he was excited to block for an offense that prioritizes running the football:

“Yeah, it's awesome, man. I really love it. We kind of joked that all you have to do is get in front of the linebacker with these running backs and how this scheme is built. It's a lot of fun to... We like to pass block, but it's especially fun to get after them in the run.”

For Georgia Tech to have another strong running game, it needs a strong center and Ionta looks to be just that.

DE Noah Carter

Carter is another transfer from Alabama, and the former blue-chip recruit could be the Yellow Jackets' best pass rusher this season.

For his career at Alabama, Carter (6'4, 243 LBS) totaled 10 tackles. He finished this year with a PFF grade of 70.5 in 88 snaps.

Georgia Tech needs to be much improved when it comes to rushing the passer this season and Carter could have a huge season ahead of him.

CB Jaylen Mbakwe

Another Alabama transfer? Why not?

Mbakwe has been playing wide receiver for the Crimson Tide over the past two seasons, but he is a better fit over at cornerback, where he can use his superb athleticism to hopefully lock down one side of the field.

He might already be the athlete on the team and I think he can be an impact player in Georgia Tech's secondary.