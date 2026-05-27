Game Times, TV Designations Set For Georgia Tech's Early Season Matchups

The early season schedule for Georgia Tech Football has been set.

It was revealed a few weeks ago that the Yellow Jackets' week one matchup against Colorado was going to be a Thursday night primetime game to kick off the season. Today, the week two game against Tennessee and the week three game against Mercer (both of which are at home) also got game time and TV designations, as well as the week four game against Stanford.

Week 1 (Thursday, Sept. 3rd)- vs Colorado, 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2 (Sept. 12th)- vs Tennessee, 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 3 (Sept. 19)- vs Mercer, 12:00 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Week 4 (Sept. 26th)- At Stanford, 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The rest of the game times for Georgia Tech's schedule are going to be released during the season.

Tennessee leads the all-time series against the Yellow Jackets 25-17 and the two programs have not met since a Volunteers 42-41 win in 2017.

Big First Two Weeks

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes line across from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There are not many teams with a more interesting first two weeks of the season than Georgia Tech. They are going to open with Colorado on a Thursday night game in week one and then face the Volunteers in week two. While the Buffaloes are not expected to be among the Big 12's top contenders this season, Tennessee is likely going to be a ranked opponent when they come to The Flats.

Under Brent Key, Georgia Tech has been a very good team at home. Before they lost their home finale against Pittsburgh last season, Georgia Tech had won 10 straight home contests, including a thriller against No. 12 Clemson last season.

The Yellow Jackets are going to be a new look team this season and they are going to have an early chance in those first two weeks to show how this new era is going to look. While Key is still the head coach of the program, there are so many other changes from last year's 9-4 season that it feels like a a new era for Georgia Tech.

Gone are coordinators Buster Faulkner and Blake Gideon, and former Georgia Tech QB George Godsey is now in charge of running the offense, while former Yellow Jackets linebackers coach Jason Semore is in charge of the defense. Former Indiana quarterback Alberto Mendoza is replacing Haynes King, nearly all of Georgia Tech's receiver production is having to be replaced, and three starters on the offensive line are gone as well, not to mention some defensive starters as well, like Jordan van den Berg.

As I said, this feels like a new era of Georgia Tech Football.

While the Yellow Jackets are going to be favored over Colorado in week one, they will be underdogs against Tennessee in week two, but if there is anything we know about Brent key and Georgia Tech, it is that they relish the underdog role and being counted out.