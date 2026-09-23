One Perceived Weakness That Has Become A Strength For Georgia Tech

Much of the conversation going into the season for Georgia Tech centered on the wide receiver group's lack of experience and production. The only returning player from last year who played the position was Jordan Allen. Everybody else either left for the portal or ran out of eligibility for the Yellow Jackets.

Wide receivers stepping up

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Jordan Allen (4) makes a catch against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You had a new transfer from Elon in Isaiah Fuhrmann, a cornerback-turned-wide receiver and a freshman-turned-sophomore who improved as the season wore on, but there were a lot of unknowns. You also had new freshmen coming in with Coi Jean-Noel, Darnell Collins, Kentrell Davis, and Jeremy Winston, along with some veterans looking to carve out a role: Debron Gatling, California transfer Jaiven Plummer, Rahkeem Smith, and Chris Elko.

Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, they've turned a perceived weakness and major talking point into a strength. We saw that last game: the Yellow Jackets hit on several explosive passing touchdowns, from a 37-yard touchdown to Plummer to a 33-yard touchdown to Gatling. The Yellow Jackets have only four passing touchdowns this season, but you saw a couple of things that should get you excited for this group moving forward and all it can do.

Penson has been one of the biggest bright spots with his explosive plays when his number is called. It seems like every time Georgia Tech needs a play, he comes up big for Georgia Tech. His connection with Alberto Mendoza has been invaluable.

It is not just that for Georgia Tech. I think the biggest story is the depth at the position with the aforementioned names: Plummer, Gatling, and Fuhrmann. Their big-play ability can help in situations where the Yellow Jackets have struggled this season: starting games and getting off to better starts. With the big-play ability in this wide receiver room, I don’t think it will be long until we see more major plays and the offense in a complete rhythm. Head Coach Brent Key discussed the need to get the wide receivers not named Penson and Allen more reps and time on the field.

“We probably had six more (explosive plays) dialed up that either ended up being checked down. A couple of those ended up going for explosives because we checked them down. You know, you get pressure on the first one of the game. Then, on the other hand, you have an explosive that was a quick little sticker out on a hot throw that pops off, I think it was DeBron, pops off his hands and lands in Roche's hands and creates an explosive. They're not always how you draw them up. But we got more guys involved, and that was a big thing of last week. You can't have, like, seven and four can't play the whole game at receiver. That will not happen again.

Okay, we have too many other players. We have to get out there and like we talked about on defense so much about playing guys to develop guys. Between DeBron, Jaiven Zay (Isaiah Fuhrmann), I'm really looking for Zay to continue to come on and develop that rhythm and chemistry there. You know, he had a big catch in the game. Getting other guys involved is big. That's really important for our success. Corbo had one, had a good catch. We got to get him more involved,” said Key.

While identity has been a major thing and Coach Key has even said that hasn’t been figured out yet, the Yellow Jackets truly have something they could potentially lean on if the running game isn’t working, especially if the passing attack and wide receivers continue to play how they are. With some of the struggles Georgia Tech has faced, they may have their answer to fix its problems, and it comes from a position group most perceived as a weakness heading into the season.