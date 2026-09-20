The Good, Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's 44-11 Win Over Mercer

Georgia Tech earned its first win of the season over Mercer on Saturday afternoon after suffering two losses to Colorado and Tennessee. The offense finally got going, and the defense made plenty of plays to get the ball back to the offense.

There were some struggles, of course, and areas that have to be corrected, but overall it was a solid showing. Several players stood out and made plays throughout the game that propelled the team to the win. Today, we take a look at the good, bad, and ugly from the Yellow Jackets' 44-11 home win.

Good

-Georgia Tech snaps a five-game skid dating back to 2025

-Aidan Birr tied Georgia Tech's all-time record with 61 career field goals on a 32-yard field goal in the second quarter

-The Yellow Jackets pass defense held Mercer to just 102 yards

-True Freshman CJ Gamble recorded his first career interception

-Justice Haynes had 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns

-Alberto Mendoza career-high three touchdown passes (15-21, 249 passing yards)

-The 249 passing yards were a career high for Mendoza

-Debron Gatling records his first career touchdown catch

-Dalen Penson led the team with 58 receiving yards on just three catches

-Jaiven Plummer’s first career catch as a Yellow Jacket goes for a 37-yard touchdown

-True freshman Braylon Outlaw records six tackles and a tackle for loss in his first career game

-Tawfiq Thomas has another monster game, finishing with six tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble

-Georgia Tech finishes with 405 total yards

-The Yellow Jackets didn’t allow Mercer to score a touchdown

-Georgia Tech scores a season-high 44 points

-Taje McCoy forced a fumble that gave the Yellow Jackets much-needed momentum

-The Yellow Jackets didn't allow a rushing touchdown against Mercer

Bad

-Georgia Tech went three-and-out in two of its first three possessions

-The Yellow Jackets possession before the half resulted in a field goal (false start, holding penalty)

-Georgia Tech went 2-11 on third down vs. Mercer

-The Yellow Jackets only scored seven points in the first quarter against Mercer.

-The offense still is getting out to slow starts in games

Ugly

-Georgia Tech gets a PAT blocked and returned for a two-point conversion

-Georgia Tech's run defense gives up 188 rushing yards on the ground vs. Mercer

-Missed tackles are still a major problem for the Yellow Jackets

-Injuries are beginning to pile up with Joseph Ionata and A.J Hoffler on Saturday