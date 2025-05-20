Pair of Former Georgia Tech Stars Named Top College Football Newcomers by ESPN
Georgia Tech was active in the transfer portal and one of the reasons why was that they lost two impact players from a season ago. Their leading receiver Eric Singleton Jr (Auburn) and their top pass rusher Romello Height (Texas Tech) left in the portal, leaving big holes. The Yellow Jackets have done a solid job of replacing them, but they are going to no doubt be potential instant impact players for their respective teams. ESPN recently published their list of top 100 newcomers for this season and as you can probably guess, Singleton and Height were on it:
Background: "Singleton was an instant difference-maker for Georgia Tech's offense when he arrived, earning Freshman All-America honors in 2023 and finishing second for the ACC's Offensive Rookie of the Year honor. The three-star signee from Douglasville, Georgia, caught 104 passes for 1,468 yards and scored 10 offensive touchdowns over the past two seasons. Singleton also ran track for the Yellow Jackets with a personal record of 10.32 in the 100-meter dash this spring. He has the talent to become an early-round draft pick and was one of the most coveted players in the portal."
Scout's take: "Singleton might be one of the best route runners and fastest overall players to enter the transfer portal. He's really good in the underneath passing game, where he can turn screens and 5-yard catches into big chunk gains. He also has elite straight-line speed to get behind the defense and plucks most balls thrown in his vicinity. What made him such a high commodity in the portal are the intangibles. He's a great blocker and tough player."
What he brings to Auburn: "After the program's fourth consecutive losing season, coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers assembled an impressive transfer recruiting class that they hope will flip their fortunes in 2025. This is a significant win over Texas, Ole Miss and several other SEC foes; Singleton should play a high-target role for the Tigers as they replace talented pass catchers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Rivaldo Fairweather."
HT: 6-3 | WT: 240 | Class: Redshirt senior
Background: "Height has made stops at Auburn, USC, and Georgia Tech and entered the portal one more time this offseason. The fifth-year senior has one extra year of eligibility due to a season-ending shoulder injury at USC in 2022. Since coming back from that setback, Height has been a productive edge rusher with four sacks for the Trojans in 2023 and a career-high 30 pressures for Georgia Tech in 2024, according to ESPN Research."
Scout's take: "Height is certainly a journeyman who could add value as a third-down edge, but we do not see impact, every-down defensive end production at this stage. He has good length, get-off and upfield burst to make plays outside the tackles. Height disengages quickly and closes fast. He has enough experience to help a defense, especially in sub packages as an end or OLB."
What he brings to Texas Tech: "The Red Raiders brought in the No. 1 edge defender on their board and someone who they trust can be an impact pass rusher in Wood's defense. Going into his fourth school in six years, Height should be treating 2025 like a contract year and bringing his absolute best to go out and prove he's an NFL draft pick."
Singleton Jr. led all freshmen (true or redshirt) nationally with 64.2 receiving yards per game and ranks second among true freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions in 2023. His 706 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the ACC, while his six TD receptions were just one shy of the Georgia Tech freshman record of seven, held by Calvin Johnson (2004) and Ahmarean Brown (2019).
Singleton Jr was in the running for offensive rookie of the year and he finished second. NC State wide receiver Kevin "KC" Concepcion was awarded the Rookie of the Year.
This past season, Singleton caught 56 passes for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He was also an effective runner, going for 131 yards on 21 carries and one touchdown. He is a dynamic receiver with blazing speed. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Singleton played 642 snaps and finished with a 73.7 grade on offense, the 9th-best grade on Georgia Tech's offense
The pass rush was not a strength for the Yellow Jackets this past season, but Height was arguably their best one and made an impact on several games. He had the strip sack on the final drive of the game against Miami and Cam Ward in the upset win against the Hurricanes and finished the season with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Height set his career highs in tackles, forced fumbles, and interceptions this season. At Pro Football Focus, Height was the No. 6 rated player on the Yellow Jackets defense and finished with a 71.8 grade in 485 snaps.