PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's 16-9 Loss To Georgia
Georgia Tech suffered its third loss in the past four games in a 16-9 defeat to its rival Georgia, in Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. The Yellow Jackets couldn’t get a lot going offensively against the Bulldogs and struggled to establish the run.
"I mean, like everything. You look at the tape and see exactly what's going on. Usually, the game's not working. It's because we're not sustaining blocks. It's usually not a schematic, and there's a man across from you. You've got to get your hands inside. You've got to play low, you've got to sustain, you've got to finish. When they come off the blocks, they usually make packages, and we're not able to consistently run the football, which was a huge detriment to our success," said head coach Brent Key.
Georgia Tech tried to climb back into it late in the game, but a Hail Mary attempt was knocked down as time expired on the game.
The defense played some of its best ball of the season against No. 4 Georgia holding the Bulldogs to just 16 points and 70 yards through the air. They got pressure and got after the quarterback and made it tough for Gunner Stockton to feel comfortable all day. Let’s take a look at who performed the best.
How did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF yesterday? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. TE Brett Seither- 77.8 (23)
2. QB Haynes King- 75.3 (51)
3. OL Ethan MacKenny- 73.0 (8)
4. WR Malik Rutherford- 70.5 (24)
5. WR Isiah Canion- 68.4 (46)
6. TE J.T. Byrne- 68.2 (17)
7. WR Bailey Stockton- 66.8 (9)
8. WR Jordan Allen- 64.7 (8)
9. WR Eric Rivers- 63.5 (38)
10. RB Chad Alexander- 62.1 (1)
11. RB Trelain Maddox- 60.0 (1)
12. OL Keylan Rutledge- 58.4 (51)
13. OL Harrison Moore- 55.1 (36)
14. WR Zion Taylor- 54.8 (8)
15. OL Malachi Carney- 54.7 (51)
16. WR Dean Patterson- 54.6 (10)
17. TE Luke Harpring- 54.3 (13)
18. OL Jameson Riggs- 53.9 (43)
19. TE Josh Beetham- 63.8 (7)
20. RB Malachi Hosley- 52.5 (17)
21. OL Joe Fusile- 52.3 (32)
22. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 52.2 (34)
23. RB Jamal Haynes- 49.7 (33)
Defense
1. LB E.J. Lightsey- 86.9 (65)
2. LB Tah’j Butler- 78.1 (26)
3. DL Jordan Van Den Berg- 74.5 (50)
4. LB Kyle Efford- 74.4 (59)
5. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 74.2 (10)
6. CB Zachary Tobe- 72.2 (29)
7. CB Ahmari Harvey- 71.4 (52)
8. DL Matthew Alexander- 71.3 (50)
9. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 70.6 (3)
9. DB Omar Daniels- 70.6 (70)
11. CB Rodney Shelley- 67.6 (52)
12. EDGE Brayden Manley- 66.5 (26)
13. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 65.0 (24)
14. CB Kelvin Hill- 64.4 (39)
15. DL Shymeik Jones- 62.9 (10)
16. CB Daiquan White- 62.4 (4)
17. DL Jason Moore- 61.2 (27)
18. DB Fenix Felton- 59.4 (60)
19. LB Cayman Spaulding- 57.3 (26)
20. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 56.4 (23)
21. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 55.1 (43)
22.. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 53.4 (22)