PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s 34-27 Loss To Stanford
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Georgia Tech fell to 1-3 on the season after a 34-27 loss to Stanford on Saturday night. Who performed the best and stood out in the loss to the Cardinals? Today we take a deeper look at who stood out on Saturday.
How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 4? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. OL Malachi Carney- 78.6 (76)
2. RB Trelain Maddox- 78.1 (28)
3. WR Rahkeem Smith- 76.9 (9)
4. QB Alberto Mendoza- 73.5 (76)
5. RB Justice Haynes- 72.1 (58)
6. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 68.4 (32)
7. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 67.5 (76)
8. WR Dalen Penson- 65.1 (46)
9. TE Chris Corbo- 64.5 (41)
10. TE Specncer Mermans- 63.5 (9)
11. WR Jaiven Plummer- 61.4 (36)
12. WR Jordan Allen- 60.9 (68)
13. WR Chris Elko- 60.0 (1)
14. WR Debron Gatling- 53.9 (11)
15. OL Jordan Floyd- 53.4 (76)
16. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 51.8 (37)
16. OL Will Reed- 51.8 (76)
17. OL Markell Samuel- 51.4 (76)
18. TE Gavin Harris- 44.4 (4)
Carney was the highest graded Yellow Jacket on Saturday night and produced an impressive 84.9 run block grade. Despite the overall offensive struggles, Carney made good work and opened up a lot of holes for the running backs to get through and make plays. Following Carney is Trelain Maddox, Rahkeem Smith, and Alberto Mendoza.
Defense
1. CB Daiquan White- 74.2 (37)
2. DB Chris Hewitt Jr- 72.0 (68)
3. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 71.7 (60)
4. CB Zachary Tobe- 69.8 (58)
5. DL Christian Garrett- 69.3 (21)
5. EDGE Brayden manley- 69.3 (16)
7. EDGE Noah Carter- 67.6 (46)
8. DB Tae Harris- 64.6 (77)
9. LB Cayman Spaulding (64.4 (59)
10. CB Jon Mitchell- 64.0 (34)
11. LB Braylon Outlaw- 63.8 (14)
12. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 63.5 (15)
13. LB E.J. Lightsey- 61.9 (59)
14. DB Kelvin Hill- 61.0 (77)
15. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 59.2 (36)
16. DL Landen Marshall- 58.1 (1)
17. DL Vincent Carrolll-Jackston- 56.5 (52)
18. EDGE Taje McCoy- 54.9 (57)
19. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 53.0 (26)
20. DL Christian Speakman- 48.4 (29)
21. CB Jaedyn Terry- 42.0 (27)
A new highly rated player for the Yellow Jackets this week in Daiquan White who had a top performance before going down with injury. True freshman Chris Hewitt Jr finished with a 72.0 grade and veteran Tawfiq Thomas finished with a 71.7 grade.
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Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk