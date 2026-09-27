PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech’s 34-27 Loss To Stanford

Georgia Tech fell to 1-3 on the season after a 34-27 loss to Stanford on Saturday night. Who performed the best and stood out in the loss to the Cardinals? Today we take a deeper look at who stood out on Saturday.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 4? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. OL Malachi Carney- 78.6 (76)

2. RB Trelain Maddox- 78.1 (28)

3. WR Rahkeem Smith- 76.9 (9)

4. QB Alberto Mendoza- 73.5 (76)

5. RB Justice Haynes- 72.1 (58)

6. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 68.4 (32)

7. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 67.5 (76)

8. WR Dalen Penson- 65.1 (46)

9. TE Chris Corbo- 64.5 (41)

10. TE Specncer Mermans- 63.5 (9)

11. WR Jaiven Plummer- 61.4 (36)

12. WR Jordan Allen- 60.9 (68)

13. WR Chris Elko- 60.0 (1)

14. WR Debron Gatling- 53.9 (11)

15. OL Jordan Floyd- 53.4 (76)

16. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 51.8 (37)

16. OL Will Reed- 51.8 (76)

17. OL Markell Samuel- 51.4 (76)

18. TE Gavin Harris- 44.4 (4)

Carney was the highest graded Yellow Jacket on Saturday night and produced an impressive 84.9 run block grade. Despite the overall offensive struggles, Carney made good work and opened up a lot of holes for the running backs to get through and make plays. Following Carney is Trelain Maddox, Rahkeem Smith, and Alberto Mendoza.

Defense

1. CB Daiquan White- 74.2 (37)

2. DB Chris Hewitt Jr- 72.0 (68)

3. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 71.7 (60)

4. CB Zachary Tobe- 69.8 (58)

5. DL Christian Garrett- 69.3 (21)

5. EDGE Brayden manley- 69.3 (16)

7. EDGE Noah Carter- 67.6 (46)

8. DB Tae Harris- 64.6 (77)

9. LB Cayman Spaulding (64.4 (59)

10. CB Jon Mitchell- 64.0 (34)

11. LB Braylon Outlaw- 63.8 (14)

12. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 63.5 (15)

13. LB E.J. Lightsey- 61.9 (59)

14. DB Kelvin Hill- 61.0 (77)

15. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 59.2 (36)

16. DL Landen Marshall- 58.1 (1)

17. DL Vincent Carrolll-Jackston- 56.5 (52)

18. EDGE Taje McCoy- 54.9 (57)

19. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 53.0 (26)

20. DL Christian Speakman- 48.4 (29)

21. CB Jaedyn Terry- 42.0 (27)

A new highly rated player for the Yellow Jackets this week in Daiquan White who had a top performance before going down with injury. True freshman Chris Hewitt Jr finished with a 72.0 grade and veteran Tawfiq Thomas finished with a 71.7 grade.