Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Four Game vs Stanford
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Georgia Tech picked up its first win of the season this past Saturday when they took down Mercer, and now they are turning the page to their ACC opener in week four. For the first time in school history, Georgia Tech is traveling to Stanford to face the Cardinal in what will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 all-time against Stanford, winning the 2001 Seattle Bowl and the 1991 Aloha Bowl.
Ahead of this Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the upcoming game and there are no changes to note ahead of week four.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backups
QB
Alberto Mendoza
Grady Adamson
RB
Justice Haynes
Shane Marshall
RB
Malachi Hosley
J.P. Powell
RB
Trelain Maddox
Chad Alexander
WR
Jordan Allen
Coi Jean-Noel
WR
Isaiah Fuhrmann
Debron Gatling
WR
Dalen Penson
Rahkeem Smith
TE
Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans
TE
Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr
LT
Ethan Mackenny
Markell Samuel
LG
Kevin Peay Jr
Courtney Heard
C
Jameson Riggs
Will Reed
RG
Joseph Ionata
Courtlin Heard
RT
Malachi Carney
Jordan Floyd
Now, there are going to be some things to monitor this week for Georgia Tech, particularly along the offensive line. In the game on Saturday against Mercer, Ethan Mackenny did not play, despite being listed on the depth chart last week. Jameson Riggs also did not play and Jordan Floyd and Will Reed stepped in to start for both of them. Will that be the case this week as well?
The rest is the same. Alberto Mendoza is going to be the starter at quarterback and he is going to be facing the worst passing defense in the ACC this weekend. It could be a chance to have a big game for him and his receivers.
When it comes to the receivers and tight ends, I would expect things to remain the same. Jordan Allen, Dalen Penson, and Kevin Roche Jr have been the top targets for Mendoza this season and all three could have big games if the offensive line can protect Mendoza.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley
DT
Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett
Amier Clarke
DT
Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones
Christian Speakman
DE
Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford
LB
Kyle Efford
CJ Gamble
LB
E.J. Lightsey
Melvin Jordan IV
LB
Cayman Spaulding
Braylon Outlaw
Nickle
Kelvin HIll
Jonas Duclona
Safety
Savion Riley
Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton
Safety
Tae Harris
Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton
Cornerback
Daiquan White
Zachary Tobe
Cornerback
Jaylen Mbakwe
Trae Stevenson Jr
There are going to be a couple of injuries to watch this week ahead of the Stanford game. Jaylen Mbakwe and Kyle Efford did not play on Saturday against Mercer and their status is unknown for Saturday's game vs Stanford.
The defensive line had a solid game against the Bears on Saturday. Tawfiq Thomas, Taje McCoy, and Noah Carter had solid games on Saturday and the defense was able to rack up 10 TFLs and three sakcs. Can they do that again this weekend?
The run defense has of course been a sore spot for Georgia Tech this season and the Yellow Jackets are still in the process of solving that problem. With Efford out, they did use Cayman Spaulding more, as well as both freshmen linebackers Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gameble, who had an interception against Mercer.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell