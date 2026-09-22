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Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Four Game vs Stanford

Georgia Tech opens ACC play this weekend with a road trip to Stanford and today, they released their depth chart for the upcoming game
Jackson Caudell|
Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Mercer Bears in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Alberto Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Mercer Bears in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech picked up its first win of the season this past Saturday when they took down Mercer, and now they are turning the page to their ACC opener in week four. For the first time in school history, Georgia Tech is traveling to Stanford to face the Cardinal in what will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 all-time against Stanford, winning the 2001 Seattle Bowl and the 1991 Aloha Bowl.

Ahead of this Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the upcoming game and there are no changes to note ahead of week four.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backups

QB

Alberto Mendoza

Grady Adamson

RB

Justice Haynes

Shane Marshall

RB

Malachi Hosley

J.P. Powell

RB

Trelain Maddox

Chad Alexander

WR

Jordan Allen

Coi Jean-Noel

WR

Isaiah Fuhrmann

Debron Gatling

WR

Dalen Penson

Rahkeem Smith

TE

Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans

TE

Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr

LT

Ethan Mackenny

Markell Samuel

LG

Kevin Peay Jr

Courtney Heard

C

Jameson Riggs

Will Reed

RG

Joseph Ionata

Courtlin Heard

RT

Malachi Carney

Jordan Floyd

Now, there are going to be some things to monitor this week for Georgia Tech, particularly along the offensive line. In the game on Saturday against Mercer, Ethan Mackenny did not play, despite being listed on the depth chart last week. Jameson Riggs also did not play and Jordan Floyd and Will Reed stepped in to start for both of them. Will that be the case this week as well?

The rest is the same. Alberto Mendoza is going to be the starter at quarterback and he is going to be facing the worst passing defense in the ACC this weekend. It could be a chance to have a big game for him and his receivers.

When it comes to the receivers and tight ends, I would expect things to remain the same. Jordan Allen, Dalen Penson, and Kevin Roche Jr have been the top targets for Mendoza this season and all three could have big games if the offensive line can protect Mendoza.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley

DT

Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett

Amier Clarke

DT

Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones

Christian Speakman

DE

Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford

LB

Kyle Efford

CJ Gamble

LB

E.J. Lightsey

Melvin Jordan IV

LB

Cayman Spaulding

Braylon Outlaw

Nickle

Kelvin HIll

Jonas Duclona

Safety

Savion Riley

Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton

Safety

Tae Harris

Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton

Cornerback

Daiquan White

Zachary Tobe

Cornerback

Jaylen Mbakwe

Trae Stevenson Jr

There are going to be a couple of injuries to watch this week ahead of the Stanford game. Jaylen Mbakwe and Kyle Efford did not play on Saturday against Mercer and their status is unknown for Saturday's game vs Stanford.

The defensive line had a solid game against the Bears on Saturday. Tawfiq Thomas, Taje McCoy, and Noah Carter had solid games on Saturday and the defense was able to rack up 10 TFLs and three sakcs. Can they do that again this weekend?

The run defense has of course been a sore spot for Georgia Tech this season and the Yellow Jackets are still in the process of solving that problem. With Efford out, they did use Cayman Spaulding more, as well as both freshmen linebackers Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gameble, who had an interception against Mercer.

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Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

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