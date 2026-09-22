Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Four Game vs Stanford

Georgia Tech picked up its first win of the season this past Saturday when they took down Mercer, and now they are turning the page to their ACC opener in week four. For the first time in school history, Georgia Tech is traveling to Stanford to face the Cardinal in what will be the third all-time meeting between the two programs. The Yellow Jackets are 2-0 all-time against Stanford, winning the 2001 Seattle Bowl and the 1991 Aloha Bowl.

Ahead of this Saturday's game, Georgia Tech has released its depth chart for the upcoming game and there are no changes to note ahead of week four.

Offense

Position Starter Backups QB Alberto Mendoza Grady Adamson RB Justice Haynes Shane Marshall RB Malachi Hosley J.P. Powell RB Trelain Maddox Chad Alexander WR Jordan Allen Coi Jean-Noel WR Isaiah Fuhrmann Debron Gatling WR Dalen Penson Rahkeem Smith TE Chris Corbo or Spencer Mermans TE Gavin Harris or Kevin Roche Jr LT Ethan Mackenny Markell Samuel LG Kevin Peay Jr Courtney Heard C Jameson Riggs Will Reed RG Joseph Ionata Courtlin Heard RT Malachi Carney Jordan Floyd

Now, there are going to be some things to monitor this week for Georgia Tech, particularly along the offensive line. In the game on Saturday against Mercer, Ethan Mackenny did not play, despite being listed on the depth chart last week. Jameson Riggs also did not play and Jordan Floyd and Will Reed stepped in to start for both of them. Will that be the case this week as well?

The rest is the same. Alberto Mendoza is going to be the starter at quarterback and he is going to be facing the worst passing defense in the ACC this weekend. It could be a chance to have a big game for him and his receivers.

When it comes to the receivers and tight ends, I would expect things to remain the same. Jordan Allen, Dalen Penson, and Kevin Roche Jr have been the top targets for Mendoza this season and all three could have big games if the offensive line can protect Mendoza.

Defense

Position Starter Backup DE Noah Carter or Taje McCoy or Amontrae Bradford or Brayden Manley DT Tawfiq Thomas or Christian Garrett Amier Clarke DT Vincent Carroll-Jackson or Shymeik Jones Christian Speakman DE Jordan Walker or Jordan Boyd or A.J. Hoffler or Amontrae Bradford LB Kyle Efford CJ Gamble LB E.J. Lightsey Melvin Jordan IV LB Cayman Spaulding Braylon Outlaw Nickle Kelvin HIll Jonas Duclona Safety Savion Riley Kealan Jones or Fenix Felton Safety Tae Harris Chris Hewitt Jr or Fenix Felton Cornerback Daiquan White Zachary Tobe Cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe Trae Stevenson Jr

There are going to be a couple of injuries to watch this week ahead of the Stanford game. Jaylen Mbakwe and Kyle Efford did not play on Saturday against Mercer and their status is unknown for Saturday's game vs Stanford.

The defensive line had a solid game against the Bears on Saturday. Tawfiq Thomas, Taje McCoy, and Noah Carter had solid games on Saturday and the defense was able to rack up 10 TFLs and three sakcs. Can they do that again this weekend?

The run defense has of course been a sore spot for Georgia Tech this season and the Yellow Jackets are still in the process of solving that problem. With Efford out, they did use Cayman Spaulding more, as well as both freshmen linebackers Braylon Outlaw and CJ Gameble, who had an interception against Mercer.