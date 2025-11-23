PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Georgia Tech's Loss To Pittsburgh
Georgia Tech suffered its second loss of the season at home on senior night in a 42-28 defeat. It was a tough night as the Yellow Jackets fell in a 28-0 hole to Pittsburgh before climbing out of it later in the game, but fell short. The offense didn’t get going until the second quarter, and the defense struggled early on in the game.
It was one of the worst first quarters the Yellow Jackets have had this season. One of the silver linings in all of it was how the team responded despite dealing with so much adversity throughout the game. However, at 9-2, Georgia Tech's ACC title hopes are likely gone and would need serious help to get back in. Georgia Tech does have one final game to end the regular season next Friday, but let’s take a look to see who stood out against Pittsburgh.
How did the Yellow Jackets grade out on PFF yesterday? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. WR Bailey Stockton- 78.9 (12)
2. WR Malik Rutherford- 74.5 (44)
3. WR Isiah Canion- 70.0 (58)
4. QB Haynes King- 68.4 (75)
5. TE Josh Beetham- 67.6 (7)
6. OL Jameson Riggs- 67.0 (15)
7. RB Jamal Haynes- 66.9 (51)
8. TE Brett Seither- 65.3 (30)
9. OL Keylan Rutledge- 62.7 (75)
10. OL Ethan MacKenny- 60.6 (60)
11. RB Trelain Maddox- 59.5 (2)
12. WR Eric Rivers- 59.1 (57)
13. RB Chad Alexander- 58.9 (11)
14. OL Harrison Moore- 58.0 (62)
15. WR Jordan Allen- 57.8 (13)
16. WR Zion Taylor- 57.2 (8)
17. OL Malachi Carney- 56.4 (67)
18. OL Benjamin Galloway- 56.2 (8)
19. WR Dean Patterson- 56.2 (23)
20. TE Luke Harpring- 54.3 (27)
21. RB Malachi Hosley- 47.1 (12)
22. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 46.4 (44)
23. OL Joe Fusile- 46.3 (44)
24. TE J.T. Byrne- 43.2 (20)
Defense
1. DB Omar Daniels- 73.1 (58)
2. DT Jordan Van Den Berg- 71.1 (53)
3. DT Matthew Alexander- 68.1 (33)
4. DT Akelo Stone- 66.6 (19)
5. DB Ahmari Harvey- 65.5 (57)
6. DB Rodney Shelley- 65.4 (47)
7. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 65.3 (14)
8. DB Zachary Tobe- 64.4 (18)
9. DT Shymeik Jones- 62.9 (4)
10. DB Jon Mitchell- 62.8 (13)
10. EDGE A.J. Hoffler- 62.8 (50)
12. DB Tae Harris- 61.9 (5)
13. DT Jason Moore- 61.2 (25)
14. DB Kelvin Hill- 60.9 (57)
15. WR Chris Elko- 60.3 (1)
16. DB Dalen Penson- 60.2 (1)
17. DB Elgin Sessions- 60.1 (1)
17. DB Will Kiker- 60.1 (1)
17. WR Zion Taylor- 60.1 (1)
17. DB D.J. Moore- 60.1 (1)
22. DB Savion Riley- 59.3 (2)
23. EDGE Jordan Boys- 59.0 (24)
24. LB E.J. Lightsey- 56.7 (58)
25. LB Cayman Spaulding- 54.0 (31)
26. EDGE Brayden Manley- 52.6 (36)
27. LB Kyle Efford- 51.9 (39)
28. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 44.2 (67)
29. LB Tah’j Butler- 41.7 (21)
30. DB Jy Gilmore- 41.4 (11)
31. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 36.8 (10)