PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Georgia Tech's 34-11 Loss to Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech suffered another blowout loss on Saturday at the hands of the Pittsburgh Panthers. Despite the ugly finish, there were some players who performed well. Let’s take a closer look at who the Yellow Jackets can potentially turn to moving forward who are performing at a high level.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 8? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. OL Malachi Carney- 73.5 (79)

2. OL Jordan Floyd- 67.3 (44)

3. OL Joseph Ionata- 63.9 (79)

4. WR Debron Gatling- 63.5 (14)

5. TE Gavin Harris- 63.3 (16)

6. RB Justice Haynes- 62.1 (41)

7. TE Spencer Mermans- 60.0 (1)

8. WR Darnell Collins- 59.7 (24)

9. OL Josh Petty- 59.5 (35)

10. RB Chad Alexander- 59.3 (2)

11. OL Jameson Riggs- 58.4 (79)

12. WR Jordan Allen- 57.9 (68)

13. WR Jaiven Plummer- 57.2 (4)

14. WR Chris Elko- 56.2 (9)

15. OL Will Reed- 56.1 (79)

16. TE Kevin Roche Jr- 53.2 (45)

17. RB Trelain Maddox- 50.2 (36)

18. WR Dalen Penson- 48.7 (64)

19. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 48.1 (29)

20. QB Grady Adamson- 45.8 (30)

21. QB Alberto Mendoza- 36.1 (49)

22. TE Chris Corbo- 35.4 (42)

With the struggles the offensive line had on Saturday vs. Pittsburgh, it is a little bit surprising to see three offensive linemen graded as the highest on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line gave up five sacks, couldn’t create holes in the run game, and struggled to get to the second level of the defense. It felt more like a lackluster performance from them instead of a strong one.

Defense

1. DB Jonas Duclona- 81.6 (63)

2. CB Zachary Tobe- 73.1 (46)

3. LB Braylon Outlaw- 68.6 (48)

4. CB Trae Stevenson Jr- 67.1 (42)

5. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 65.9 (34)

6. EDGE Taje McCoy- 65.6 (47)

7. EDGE Brayden Manley- 64.7 (27)

8. DL Christian Speakman- 64.1 (33)

9. DB Kelvin Hill- 63.9 (64)

10. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 63.5 (51)

11. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 63.2 (59)

12. LB C.J. Gamble- 62.7 (2)

13. LB Cayman Spaulding- 62.5 (53)

14. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 62.0 (45)

15. DB Tae Harris- 61.9 (86)

16. EDGE Jordan Walker- 61.5 (22)

17. DL Derry Norris Jr- 61.4 (2)

18. DB Kealan Jones- 60.8 (5)

19. LB E.J. Lightsey- 60.0 (64)

20. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 58.7 (17)

21. DB Chris Hewitt Jr- 58.4 (28)

22. CB Jon Mitchell- 57.7 (26)

23. DL Christian Garrett- 56.2 (33)

24. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 55.3 (27)

25. DL Amier Clarke- 54.2 (4)

26. CB Jaylen Mbakwe- 53.9 (62)

Jonas Duclona was the highest-graded defender for the Yellow Jackets for the second week in a row. He continues to put out stellar performances and set career highs on Saturday for the Yellow Jackets. Zachary Tobe produced his best game of the season with a 73.1 PFF grade. True freshmen Braylon Outlaw and Trae Stevenson Jr continue to show they can be building blocks for the future.