PFF grades and Snap Counts Through Nine Games For Georgia Tech In 2025
It’s a bye week for the Yellow Jackets as they hit the final stretch of the season and have three games left in the regular season. Georgia Tech will finish the season with Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Georgia.
Haynes King once again put together a phenomenal performance in a losing effort to NC State in a 48-36 loss. King finished with over 500 yards of offense and five touchdowns. He threw for 408 yards and four touchdowns. King has continued to put together elite performances all season for the Yellow Jackets and has been the consummate leader of the program. He is in the Heisman conversation, but to be a finalist, Georgia Tech will have to finish the season strong.
So how are the Yellow Jackets performing this season? Let’s take a look.
Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB Haynes King- 90.2 (545)
2. WR Jordan Allen- 81.9 (84)
3. RB Daylon Gordon- 81.3 (15)
4. QB Aaron Philo- 80.0 (66)
5. RB Malachi Hosley- 78.8 (257)
6. OL Benjamin Galloway- 74.9 (14)
7. Keylan Rutledge- 73.1 (598)
8. WR Eric Rivers- 73.0 (402)
9. OL Josh Petty- 71.9 (17)
10. RB J.P. Powell- 71.7 (8)
11. TE Luke Harpring- 70.0 (170)
12. WR Zion Taylor- 68.6 (122)
13. OL Ethan Mackenny- 68.1 (545)
14. OL Malachi Carney- 67.0 (514)
14. RB Jamal Haynes- 67.0 (340)
16. WR Bailey Stockton- 66.7 (173)
17. RB Shane Marshall- 65.4 (6)
18. WR Malik Rutherford- 65.3 (193)
19. WR Isaiah Canion- 63.7 (407)
20. OL Joe Fusile- 62.4 (457)
21. OL Harrison Moore- 61.5 (456)
22. TE Josh Beetham- 61.1 (195)
23. QB Graham Knowles- 60.6 (1)
24. WR Debron Gatling- 60.5 (5)
25. RB Trelain Maddox- 60.1 (32)
26. LB Myles Forristall- 60.0 (1)
26. WR Chris Elko- 60.0 (2)
26. LB E.J. Lightsey- 60.0 (1)
26. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 60.0 (1)
26. DL Jordan Van Den Berg- 60.0 (1)
26. DL Jason Moore- 60.0 (1)
26. LS Will Benton IV- 60.0 (1)
33. OL Peyton Joseph- 59.5 (4)
33. DB Will Kiker- 59.5 (1)
35. OL Will Reed- 58.3 (6)
36. Dalen Penson- 58.1 (1)
37. OL Tana Alo-Tupuola- 57.5 (304)
38. WR Dean Patterson- 56.5 (219)
39. P Marshall Nichols- 55.3 (1)
40. OL Kevin Peay Jr- 54.5 (4)
41. TE Brett Seither- 54.3 (162)
42. TE J.T. Byrne- 54.2 (255)
43. OL Jameson Riggs- 44.4 (126)
Defense
1. EDGE Christian Garrett- 77.9 (48)
2. LB Melvin Jordan IV- 74.9 (148)
3. DB Ahmari Harvey- 74.8 (305)
4. DL Jordan Van Den Berg- 74.4 (369)
5. DB Tae Harris- 73.3 (142)
6. DL Blake Belin- 73.1 (6)
7. DB Will Kiker- 72.8 (42)
8. LB Tah’j Butler- 71.2 (226)
9. LB Kyle Efford- 70.7 (379)
10. DL Akelo Stone- 69.8 (174)
11. DL Jason Moore- 69.5 (260)
12. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 69.1 (183)
13. DB Daiquan White- 68.8 (255)
14. DB Jon Mitchell- 66.6 (88)
15 DL Matthew Alexander- 66.2 (266)
16. EDGE Carrington Coombs- 65.9 (6)
17. LB Myles Forristal- 65.6 (5)
17. DB Jy Gilmore- 65.6 (361)
19. LB EJ Lightsey- 65.3 (423)
20. EDGE Brayden Manley- 65.2 (272)
21. DB Omar Daniels- 64.6 (451)
22. DB Elgin Session- 63.3 (39)
23. DB Zachary Tobe- 63.0 (304)
24. EDGE Ronald Triplette- 62.9 (166)
25. DL Landen Marshall- 62.0 (65)
26. DB Kelvin Hill- 61.0 (242)
27. DB Rodney Shelley- 60.7 (250)
28. LB Drew Cohen- 59.5 (2)
29. DL Derry Norris- 59.3 (6)
30. LB Cayman Spaulding- 58.8 (232)
31. EDGE Andre Fuller- 57.5 (224)
32. DL Shymeik Jones- 54.8 (101)
33. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 53.5 (492)
34. EDGE AJ Hoffler- 52.2 (267)
35. EDGE Jordan Boyd- 50.6 (104)
35. DB Ben Hollerbach- 50.6 (6)
37. DB Dalen Penson- 50.2 (28)
38. DB D.J. Moore- 48.9 (19)
39. DB Savion Riley- 48.6 (10)
40. DB Christian Pritchett- 42.0 (30)
