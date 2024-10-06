PFF Grades for Every Defensive Player On Georgia Tech In Their Win Over Duke
It was not pretty, but Georgia Tech found a way to end Duke's unbeaten season and get a win to move themselves to 4-2. The running game and, especially the defense, carried Georgia Tech to a big home win.
The Yellow Jackets had two weeks to get ready for this game and try to rebound from their loss to Louisville and it took a throwback performance from Jamal Haynes and the best defensive performance of the year to get it done.
The defense was awesome for most of the night. They held the Blue Devils to 279 yards of offense and only allowed 5.5 yards per play. Aside from a big 65-yard touchdown play in the second half, the Yellow Jackets did not allow the Duke offense too much for much of the game and even sealed it with their first interception of the year. Again, this was not a pretty win by any means for Georgia Tech, but they played a perfect 4th quarter to get their fourth win of the season.
Now, Georgia Tech will look to follow up their win tonight with a win vs North Carolina, who is reeling right now and lost their third straight game today when they fell to Pitt. It will be a tough game, but a win tonight was paramount for Georgia Tech and they used a strong 4th quarter to get it done.
Here is how every Georgia Tech player on defense graded out on PFF (Pro Football Focus). Snap counts are in parentheses.
1. DB Taye Seymore- 79.3 (29)
2. DB LaMiles Brooks- 73. 4 (25)
3. DB Omar Daniels- 71.3 (24)
4. DT Jordan van den Berg- 70.4 (24)
5. DB Rodney Shelley- 69.9 (36)
6. CB Warren Burrell- 69.6 (48)
7. DE Jordan Boyd- 69.3 (3)
8. DE Josh Robinson- 68.8 (30)
9. LB Trenilyas Tatum- 68.6 (40)
10. CB Ahmari Harvey- 68.0 (51)
11. DE Romello Height- 63.8 (40)
12. DB Clayton Powell-Lee- 60.3 (30)
13. CB Zachary Tobe- 60.0 (1)
14. DT Makius Scott- 59.7 (17)
15. DE Sylvain Yondjouen- 59.7 (17)
16. DT Thomas Gore- 59.4 (27)
17. CB Syeed Gibbs- 59.3 (36)
18. DT Jason Moore- 58.0 (10)
19. DT Zeek Biggers- 57.5 (21)
20. DE Kevin Harris- 55.4 (22)
21. LB Tah'j Butler- 51.4 (12)
22. LB Kyle Efford- 47. 1 (42)
23. LB Jackson Hamilton- 38.4 (14)