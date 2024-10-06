PFF Grades For Every Offensive Player On Georgia Tech In Their Win vs Duke
It was not pretty, but Georgia Tech found a way to end Duke's unbeaten season and get a win to move themselves to 4-2. The running game and, especially the defense, carried Georgia Tech to a big home win.
The Yellow Jackets had two weeks to get ready for this game and try to rebound from their loss to Louisville and it took a throwback performance from Jamal Haynes and the best defensive performance of the year to get it done. After struggling to run the ball the last two games vs power four opponents, Georgia Tech ran for 246 yards on 48 carries and averaged over five yards per rush. Haynes led the way with 128 yards on 19 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per carry and catching one touchdown. Chad Alexander ran for 59 yards on 10 carries and was a good complement to Haynes tonight.
The passing game was not spectacular, but Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr continued to lead the way. The duo combined for 14 catches and 118 yards, including the touchdown that put the Yellow Jackets up by two scores.
Here is how every Georgia Tech offensive player graded out on PFF (Pro Football Focus) for last night's game. The total amount of snaps played is in parentheses.
1. QB Zach Pyron- 83.8 (3)
2. WR Bailey Stockton- 76.6 (4)
3. WR Eric Singleton Jr- 73.7 (55)
4. LT Corey Robinson- 73.5 (83)
5. RB Jamal Haynes- 72.4 (58)
6. LG Joe Fusile- 70.4 (83)
7. RG Keylan Rutledge- 69.5 (83)
8. RT Jordan Williams- 69.4 (83)
9. QB Haynes King- 69.2 (81)
10. WR Malik Rutherford- 69.1 (68)
11. C Weston Franklin- 69.0 (83)
12. RB Chad Alexander- 68.0 (23)
13. WR Abdul Janneh- 63.4 (19)
14. RB Anthony Carrie- 61.2 (3)
15.WR Leo Blackburn- 60.0 (1)
16. TE Jackson Hawes- 60.0 (2)
17. TE Ryalnd Goede- 59.9 (75)
18. TE Avery Boyd- 55.0 (9)
19. LG Harrison Moore- 51.7 (13)
20. WR Isiah Canion- 51.1 (12)
21. WR Chase Lane- 50.7 (73)