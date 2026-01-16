Positions That Georgia Tech Still Needs To Address In The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal window is coming to a close for the Yellow Jackets and college football, but there are still some positions that need to be answered and addressed before it ends. Let’s take a look at the positions Georgia Tech still needs to target.



Quarterback

Graham Knowles is a viable option at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets, but he hasn’t played enough to put all your eggs in the basket. They also have Grady Adamson and former four-star QB Cole Bergeron in the wings, but the Yellow Jackets need an experienced veteran. Competition will only make this room better, and having a veteran quarterback that Knowles, Bergeron, and Adamson can learn from will only make them better in the process, especially a good one. They can learn good habits, the best way to prepare, and how to be successful on Saturdays. So it is more than just being a starter and winning the job for a veteran quarterback acquistion, rather it will pay dividends for the future of the position for the Yellow Jackets and how they can become better. Georgia Tech should try to add in at least one veteran to the program at QB.

Wide Receiver

This is the second biggest need outside of quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. A lot of wide receivers hit the portal in Isiah Canion, Jamauri Brice, Zion Taylor, and Bailey Stockton. The only wide receiver on the roster who has experience returning will be speedy Jordan Allen. They did go in the portal and acquire former five-star Jaylen Mbakwe, but the Yellow Jackets need more at the position. There are some young guys who will look to make their mark in Cal Faulkner, Evan Haynes, Debron Gatling, and Joseph Moseley, but they have very limited experience between them. The Yellow Jackets also have freshmen coming in with Kentrell Davis, Darnell Collins, Jeremy Winston, Jeffar Jean-Noel and Isaac Obrokta. However, they are young, and you don’t know who will pan out. The Yellow Jackets need two to three veteran wide receivers to finish out the portal.





Linebacker

Georgia Tech lost two linebackers to the transfer portal in Melvin Jordan IV and Tah’j Butler. Butler committed to Ole Miss last night from out of the transfer portal. He was a loss because he plays a bunch of different positions for the Yellow Jackets and was high effective. Georgia Tech will bring back E.J. Lightsey, Kyle Efford, and Cayman Spaulding as players with experience at the position. However, after that, it gets pretty low with experience, especially at linebacker. They have Chuma Okoye and Myles Forristall, but they haven’t played a bunch at the position. The Yellow Jackets also have three young guys coming i,n CJ Gamble, Braylon Outlaw, and Kymani Morales, but they will be freshmen. For that reason, the Yellow Jackets need one more body in there with experience to complete the room

Safety

A win for the Yellow Jackets was not seeing Tae Harris or Fenix Felton hit the transfer portal in the 2026 cycle. Both have huge upside and look like will be the safeties of the future for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech lost both its starting safeties, Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniel,s to graduation. While Harris and Felton have star potential, Georgia Tech needs to add at least one veteran safety to give the room some depth. Outside of the two I mentioned, the Yellow Jackets flipped Kealon Jones from the Bulldogs to end the 2026 cycle and Chris Hewitt Jr from Rutgers to help the class with young talent. However, they will only return Ben Hollerbach, Jayden Barr, and Will Kiker to the roster at safety. There is some experience there but not enough to lean your hat on, especially at one of the more physical positions in the sport.

