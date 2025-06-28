Predicting Georgia Tech's Five-Highest Rated Defensive Players in EA Sports College Football 26
EA Sports College Football 26 is set to release next month and the highly anticipated sequel to last year's best selling game is going to be a talking point until the season starts.
Georgia Tech was one of the funnest teams to play with in the game last year and they should be even better this year. Going into last season, there was hope for the Yellow Jackets to be an improved defensive team under Tyler Santucci and they were. Georgia Tech was one of the most improved defenses when it came to stopping the run and new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon is hoping to continue that upward trend. There is plenty of experience when it comes to the linebacker and secondary spots so Georgia Tech should be a higher-rated defense on this year's game compared to last year's.
With that in mind, who will be the five highest-rated defenders on this year's game?
1. LB Kyle Efford
Efford was a tackling machine for the Yellow Jackets last season and is going to be one of the leaders of the defense. Efford has an old-school style of play and was instrumental in the Yellow Jackets turn around on that side of the ball. He should be force in the game this year.
2. DT Jordan van den Berg
Van den Berg is one of the most underrated defensive tackles in the country and if you need any proof of how strong he is, check out the recent video that Georgia Tech shared on social media.
He is going to be a force in the middle for Georgia Tech this season and could be an All-ACC performer.
3. DB Ahmari Harvey
Harvey is going to be one of the leaders in the secondary this season for Georgia Tech and their top cornerback. Harvey has improved in each season in Atlanta and the athletic defensive back is set to have a big 2025 season unde DB's coach Cory Peoples and Gideon, who was a safeties coach while at Texas.
4. DB Clayton Powell-Lee
Powell-Lee has been a leader for Georgia Tech since he first stepped on the field as a freshman in 2022 and this season could be his best. Powell-Lee does an great job when he is near the line of scrimmage and racks up tackles when he needs too. He should be one of the better defensive players for Georgia Tech both in the game and in real life.
5. DB Rodney Shelley
Shelley helps make the Yellow Jackets defensive back room more versatile as both a nickel and cornerback while also being a valuable player on special teams. Having Shelley, Harvey, and Powell-Lee in the secondary is huge for Georgia Tech and Shelley should be one of Georgia Tech's highest-rated players.