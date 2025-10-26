Predicting Where Georgia Tech Will Be Ranked In The Week 10 AP Poll
The new AP Poll is upon us, and it is time to take a look to see where the Yellow Jackets could potentially rank, but first, the defense for Georgia Tech has been impressive this season. The defense deserves a lot of credit for why this team is 8-0 on the season, they are steadily improving and were very effective in third-down defense on Saturday against Syracuse, holding the Orange to 5-14 on third down.
"I mean, you get a stop on third, you're ready to play fourth now. I mean, that's the way it is these days. Yeah, we're making improvements. We're making improvements. You know, we have some things we have to clean up, obviously. A lot of this goes back to situational football, and I think we're doing a good job in situational ball, understanding the importance of it. I'm eating. The fourth down is they have they went for fourth down today. So just because you get a stop on third doesn't necessarily mean you're off the field. I mean, you, two out of four times, if they converted on fourth down, so we got to go to stop those two."
As a unit, Key likes what he sees but wants the unit to keep improving each week. They have a chance to be a cornerstone of a team looking to make some noise in 2025.
"Yeah, I mean, they're doing it. They're improving every week. I'll walk in there tomorrow night and tell the team the same thing. We have to improve in the next week. We have to. You know, teams at this time of year that play winning football are improving each week, because you're not gonna stay the same by any means, you're gonna improve or you're gonna get worse. And we got to improve, and it's hard to do, but I'm gonna challenge it again tomorrow to do it,” said Key.
With that, let’s take a look to see how the AP Poll Voters may view the Yellow Jackets.
Where will the Yellow Jackets end up?
In all likelihood, the Yellow Jackets will probably stay as the No. 7 overall team despite a dominant win at home over Syracuse. There wasn’t enough upsets this weekend to change the ranking that the Yellow Jackets have. If anything, they could move down. No. 8 Ole Miss picked up a road victory, 34-26 over Oklahoma, and No. 10 Vanderbilt defeated No. 15 Missouri 17-10. The panel of writers and broadcasters could see these SEC wins and rank both Ole Miss and Vanderbilt higher based on higher competition. No. 6 Oregon handled business over Wisconsin 21-7. No. 3 Texas A&M looked like a national contender with its 49-25 win over LSU and raised eyebrows about the Brian Kelly regime in Baton Rouge. No. 2 Indiana staked their claim of why it should be the best team in college football with an emphatic 56-6 win over an improving UCLA team. So in all likelihood, the Yellow Jackets will remain the same as a top 10 team on the border of a top 5 in the country. s