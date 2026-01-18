Productive FCS Transfer Wide Receiver Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech had a need at wide receiver this offseason after a string of departures and they have just added a productive pass catcher to the roster.

Elon transfer wide receiver Isaiah Fuhrmann visited Georgia Tech and now he has committed to the program. He becomes the second transfer wide receiver to commit to Georgia Tech, joining California transfer Jaiven Plummer, who committed to the Yellow Jackets last night.

The 6-foot-4 Fuhrmann (@IsaiahFuhrmann2), who is repped by @ENASportsGroup, posted 46 catches, 907 yards, nine TDs and an average of 19.7 yards per catch this season. pic.twitter.com/XoEBH9Jg2y — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 18, 2026

This past season for the Phoenix, Fuhrmann (6'4 192 LBS) totaled 46 catches for 907 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging over 19 yards per catch. Per Pro Football Focus, Fuhrmann finished with a 78.5 overall grade on offense in 611 snaps. He was ranked as the No. 1553 player in the transfer portal and the No. 226 wide receiver according to 247Sports.

Georgia Tech has lost Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, and Dean Patterson due to graduation and Isiah Canion, Bailey Stockton, and Jamauri Brice to the transfer portal, as well as tight end Luke Harpring. Fuhrmann is going to have a chance to compete for a starting job and be an immediate contributor.

This season for the Golden Bears, Plummer caught two passes for 86 yards this past season. He played in 80 total snaps according to PFF (Pro Football Focus) and finished with a 54.9 overall grade. The 6'3 215 LBS wide receiver would help replace some of the size that Canion had. As a high school prospect, Plummer played at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA and was ranked as the No. 759 player in the country, the No. 109 WR in the country, and the No. 19 player in the state of Virginia.

Wide receiver is not the only position that the Yellow Jackets could stand to add in the portal.

The biggest question has been at quarterback, and there, the Yellow Jackets' options are starting to become limited. They brought in Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula for a visit, but he has also visited Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and is expected to visit Virginia. If they don't land Pribula, it will be interesting to see where Georgia Tech pivots to at the most important position. Do they try to land an experienced passer or take a chance on an inexperienced player with some upside? There are not many options left, as the portal closed on Friday.

This has been a solid offseason when it comes to roster building for Georgia Tech, but there are still some questions.

