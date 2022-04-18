Projecting Georgia Tech's Linebacker Depth Chart After Spring

There are lots of new faces on both sides of the ball for Georgia Tech. The one position where it seems like they will have some continuity is going to be linebacker. Last year's leading tackler, Quez Jackson is gone to the NFL, but the other top linebackers on the team are returning and looking to be the leaders on Georgia Tech's defense.

Georgia Tech has lost its top two edge players to the transfer portal and three members of the secondary have gone to the NFL. That means that there is going to be pressure on this linebacking corps to make sure that the defense is running smoothly until everyone gets on the same page and up to speed.

Here is how Georgia Tech's linebacker depth chart is looking after the spring and heading into the 2022 season.

Mike Linebacker:

Starter: Ayinde Eley

Backup: Trenilyas Tatum

Ayinde Eley was the second leading tackler for Georgia Tech last season with 88 and you can expect him to challenge for 100 plus tackles this season. The Maryland transfer had a big impact in his first season in Atlanta last year and is going to be counted on for leadership on defense this season.

Eley's backup is going to be experienced, which is a huge plus for Georgia Tech. Trenilyas Tatum had 12 tackles last season and mostly played special teams, but might be asked to have a bigger role in 2022.

Will Linebacker:

Starter: Charlie Thomas

Backup: Demetrius Knight II

Another linebacker spot where the projected starter had at least 70 tackles last season. Charlie Thomas was the third leading tackler on the team last season with 70 and he also had the second-most sacks on the team with three.

The projected backup at will linebacker will be Demetrius Knight. Knight only had six tackles last season, but he is talented and capable of contributing more to the team this season.

Overview:

This is the most experienced position on the team other than quarterback. With so many new faces on defense, it is going to be important to have a good linebacker group that is experienced. Keep an eye on how much the younger plays rotate in to give them more experience, but the Yellow Jackets have two solid starters in Thomas and Eley.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Pair of grand slams powers Georgia Tech past North Carolina

Georgia Tech's Jose Alvarado stars in Pelican's victory

Georgia Tech Softball gets weekend sweep vs NC State

Projecting Georgia Tech's defensive line depth chart for 2022