Projecting Where Georgia Tech Will Land In the First CFP Rankings
Georgia Tech is on its final bye week of the season and then will be preparing for the final three game stretch of the season. The Yellow Jackets are coming off of their first loss of the season, falling to NC State 48-36 on the road and the loss ended up dropping Georgia Tech eight spots in the AP Poll.
But the AP Poll no longer is the main ranking to go by in the season. Tonight, the first CFP rankings will come out and that is where Georgia Tech is going to see where the playoff committee has them amongst other teams.
Where will they land?
It would not surprise me if Georgia Tech lands in a similar position as the AP Poll. I think the committee is going to knock Georgia Tech for their lack of ranked wins on the season and their strength of schedule. Anywhere between 16-20 feels like where Georgia Tech is going to land.
It will be interesting to see where the other ACC teams will be in relation to Georgia Tech. In the AP Poll, Virginia, Louisville, and Miami are also ranked, with UVA and Louisville being ahead of the Yellow Jackets. Both Georgia Tech and Virginia have losses to NC State, but UVA's win over Louisville on the road is going to keep them ahead of Georgia Tech I believe. The Cardinals win over Miami is also likely to have them ahead of Georgia Tech.
While this loss ends the perfect season for Georgia Tech, they still have everything ahead of them. The bye week is coming at a good time, as the team can reset and get ready for Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Georgia to finish the season.
There are still two paths for Georgia Tech to make the playoff. If they win out and get wins over Pitt and UGA, they would have a strong case for an at large spot, no matter if they made the ACC Championship or not. Of course, if Georgia Tech can get to the ACC Championship and win it, they will be in the playoff no matter what.
As long as Georgia Tech avoids the trap game spot at Boston College (1-8), they will have two great opportunities to get marquee wins when they face the Panthers and Bulldogs. As long as they beat the Eagles, it will set up to be the biggest two-game stretch in the Brent Key era at Georgia Tech.
Let's see what happens tonight. The rankings will be revealed at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.